Weather
Epstein files 2026: Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, told police ‘thank goodness you’re stopping him,’ records show

The document comes to light after Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer called on Trump to grant the convicted former associate of Epstein an executive clemency.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 08:03 PM IST First published on: Feb 10, 2026 at 07:53 PM IST
epstein filesCommuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the US Embassy in London. (AP/ File Photo)

The newly released documents by the US Justice Department have shed fresh light on President Donald Trump’s past association with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, wherein Trump had called Florida police chief two decades ago to thank him for investigating Epstein and told him to “focus on” the disgraced financier’s “evil” accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the FBI document, known as 302, Trump had called the then Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter “to tell him ‘thank goodness you’ [are] stopping [Epstein], everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Reiter had told the FBI in October 2019.

The document released by the Justice Department has redacted Reiter’s name but mentioned that the interview subject was the person who had been Palm Beach’s police chief at the time of police department’s investigation of Epstein, who was Reiter.

In an interview to Miami Herald, Reiter said that the US president called him in 2006 after the investigation of disgraced financier Epstein by the police department was made publicly known.

The document comes to light after Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer called on Trump to grant the convicted former associate of Epstein an executive clemency in order for her to speak “honestly” about the things she knows. On Monday, Maxwell declined to testify before the House Committee.

jeffrey epstein files
Documents that were included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed. (AP Photo/ File)

The documents summary noted that Trump told then police chief Reiter that he threw Epstein out of his club, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. “Trump told him [Reiter] people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting,” according to FBI’s documents.

The FBI noted, “Trump said Maxwell was Epstein’s operative, ‘she is evil and to focus on her.” Reiter’s interview with the FBI took place in November 2019, two months after Epstein killed himself in Manhattan’s federal jail after he was arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

The documents summary noted, “Trump told [Reiter] that he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump got the hell out of there,” NBC News reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

