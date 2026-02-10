Epstein files 2026: Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, told police ‘thank goodness you’re stopping him,’ records show

Commuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the US Embassy in London. (AP/ File Photo)

The newly released documents by the US Justice Department have shed fresh light on President Donald Trump’s past association with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, wherein Trump had called Florida police chief two decades ago to thank him for investigating Epstein and told him to “focus on” the disgraced financier’s “evil” accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the FBI document, known as 302, Trump had called the then Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter “to tell him ‘thank goodness you’ [are] stopping [Epstein], everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Reiter had told the FBI in October 2019.

The document released by the Justice Department has redacted Reiter’s name but mentioned that the interview subject was the person who had been Palm Beach’s police chief at the time of police department’s investigation of Epstein, who was Reiter.

In an interview to Miami Herald, Reiter said that the US president called him in 2006 after the investigation of disgraced financier Epstein by the police department was made publicly known.

The document comes to light after Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer called on Trump to grant the convicted former associate of Epstein an executive clemency in order for her to speak “honestly” about the things she knows. On Monday, Maxwell declined to testify before the House Committee.

The documents summary noted that Trump told then police chief Reiter that he threw Epstein out of his club, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. “Trump told him [Reiter] people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting,” according to FBI’s documents.

The FBI noted, “Trump said Maxwell was Epstein’s operative, ‘she is evil and to focus on her.” Reiter’s interview with the FBI took place in November 2019, two months after Epstein killed himself in Manhattan’s federal jail after he was arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

The documents summary noted, “Trump told [Reiter] that he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump got the hell out of there,” NBC News reported.