Trump dispatches Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for new talks with Iran’s foreign minister, JD Vance won’t attend: White House

President Donald Trump is dispatching his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan, the White House said Friday, just hours after Abbas Araghchi headed to the country amid efforts to restart US-Iran ceasefire talks.

The visit comes at a time when tensions remain high over the war that has disrupted key energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, rattled global markets, and left thousands dead across the Middle East.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the two envoys are expected to meet Araghchi on Saturday. “We’re hopeful it will be a productive conversation and move the ball forward,” she said.