Trump dispatches Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for new talks with Iran’s foreign minister, JD Vance won’t attend: White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the two envoys are expected to meet Araghchi on Saturday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 11:43 PM IST
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive at the White House ahead of Trump’s news conference. (AP file)
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President Donald Trump is dispatching his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan, the White House said Friday, just hours after Abbas Araghchi headed to the country amid efforts to restart US-Iran ceasefire talks.

The visit comes at a time when tensions remain high over the war that has disrupted key energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, rattled global markets, and left thousands dead across the Middle East.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the two envoys are expected to meet Araghchi on Saturday. “We’re hopeful it will be a productive conversation and move the ball forward,” she said.

Vice President JD Vance will not travel but remains “deeply involved,” Leavitt added, noting he is on standby in the US along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team, ready to head to Pakistan if needed.

Earlier, Araghchi posted on X that he was travelling to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia for talks focused on “bilateral matters and regional developments.” Islamabad has been trying to revive negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which have yet to resume as expected this week.

 

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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