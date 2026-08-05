50+ military families detained under Trump’s immigration policy. Here’s why

President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return. (AP Photo)

The Trump administration has detained parents and spouses of more than 50 active-duty US military personnel as it rolls back long-standing immigration protections for military families, according to an Associated Press investigation.

The report said at least six family members have already been deported, while others remain in immigration detention despite decades of bipartisan protections for military families. Further, at least eight immediate family members of US military personnel remain in immigration custody of federal agencies.

Army Sergeant Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, who was posted in Fort Bliss, Texas, said, “How can I even focus on my military career because I have to worry about how my wife is doing?” Juarez’s wife was detained outside a Walmart in July in front of their 6-year-old daughter, AP reported.