50+ military families detained under Trump’s immigration policy. Here’s why

President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return. (AP Photo)
The Trump administration has detained parents and spouses of more than 50 active-duty US military personnel as it rolls back long-standing immigration protections for military families, according to an Associated Press investigation.
The report said at least six family members have already been deported, while others remain in immigration detention despite decades of bipartisan protections for military families. Further, at least eight immediate family members of US military personnel remain in immigration custody of federal agencies.
Army Sergeant Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, who was posted in Fort Bliss, Texas, said, “How can I even focus on my military career because I have to worry about how my wife is doing?” Juarez’s wife was detained outside a Walmart in July in front of their 6-year-old daughter, AP reported.
Decades-old deportation protections rolled back
For decades, immediate family members of US military personnel benefited from discretionary immigration protections designed to prevent deportations while relatives served in uniform.
An investigation by AP, however, found that the family members of US troops are now being routinely detained for months as they try to fine-tune their legal status through the measures available for relatives of service members. Though the US military continues to recruit members by advertising immigration benefits for enlistees’ families.
DHS says military service does not guarantee immigration status
Reacting to the development, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said that it does not compile data on these cases. In a statement, the DHS said, “DHS and ICE value the contributions of all those who have served in the US military.”
“US military service alone does not automatically grant lawful immigration status, or exempt aliens from the consequences of violating US immigration laws,” the Homeland Security Department added.
Story continues below this ad
Experts warn of impact on military readiness
The policy shift has also raised concerns among military experts, who warn that family detentions could affect troop morale and military readiness.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More