Trump says Cuba ‘going to fall pretty soon’ as US prosecutors look into cases against its leaders

Justice Department team explores possible charges against Cuban officials amid growing pressure from Washington

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 7, 2026 06:43 AM IST First published on: Mar 7, 2026 at 06:43 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has said Cuba is “going to fall pretty soon”, as US prosecutors examine possible legal cases against leaders of the island’s communist government, according to reports by CNN.

In a phone interview with CNN, Trump said the Cuban government was under increasing pressure and suggested that change could come soon. “Cuba is going to fall pretty soon,” he told the broadcaster. He added that Havana was eager to negotiate with Washington, saying the country “wants to make a deal so badly”.

The comments follow remarks he made earlier at the White House this week, where he again said Cuba was seeking talks with the United States.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio listen during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House. (AP)

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash, Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would play a key role in dealing with the situation. Rubio’s family left Cuba during the rule of former leader Fulgencio Batista.

“We’ve got plenty of time, but Cuba’s ready – after 50 years,” Trump said.

Cuba has been facing a severe energy shortage in recent months. The situation worsened after the US targeted shipments linked to Venezuela, one of Havana’s main oil suppliers. The shortages have led to widespread power cuts, with large parts of the country experiencing blackouts.

At the same time, US prosecutors in Florida are exploring possible criminal cases against Cuban officials, according to the Associated Press (AP).

US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason Reding Quiñones, has formed a working group of federal prosecutors and investigators to examine whether members of Cuba’s government or its Communist Party may have violated US laws.

The group includes officials from several agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to people familiar with the effort who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it publicly.

It is not yet clear which officials may be under scrutiny or what charges investigators could pursue.

A spokesperson for the US Justice Department said federal prosecutors “work every day to pursue justice, which includes efforts to combat transnational crime”.

The reported investigation comes as Trump has taken a tougher public stance toward Cuba’s leadership and has suggested the possibility of closer US involvement in the country’s future political direction.

