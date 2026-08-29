Why is Trump cracking down on foreign student internships?

The Trump administration has warned US universities they could lose the right to enrol international students over internship rule breaches, prompting UCLA and Berkeley to pause certain work authorisations.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 29, 2026 08:41 PM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 08:41 PM IST
Several schools moved quickly in response, including the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of California, Berkeley, both of which paused certain work authorisation applications for their international students. (AI-generated image)Several schools moved quickly in response, including the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of California, Berkeley, both of which paused certain work authorisation applications for their international students. (AI-generated image)

Universities across America are under fresh pressure after the Trump administration warned that colleges could lose their certification to enrol international students if they fail to comply with rules governing certain internship work.

The guidance has already prompted some major universities, including UCLA and UC Berkeley, to pause certain CPT applications while they review the requirements.

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What does the memo actually say?

The memo, dated August 24, came from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, part of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. It said officials had “observed a rise” in Curricular Practical Training approvals that appear to break rules stating such training must be a genuine, built-in part of a student’s course of study.

The memo went further, warning that any institution failing to comply with the regulations “may result in an institution losing certification to enrol foreign students.”

Which universities have already reacted?

Several schools moved quickly in response, including the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of California, Berkeley, both of which paused certain work authorisation applications for their international students.

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A UCLA spokesperson said the university “has paused certain Curricular Practical Training authorisations while it reviews recent federal guidance and determines next steps.”

Also read US student enrolment projected to fall 9.5%: What it means for Indians

Berkeley’s international office described the August 24 memo as “more narrow in focus, more direct, and includes content that is more restrictive in nature” than an earlier notice issued in mid-August. The office told students it was unlikely to process certain work authorisation applications “in the near future” and urged them to plan around the delay. It said standard degree-requirement CPT processing, including doctoral dissertation and master’s thesis research, would continue as normal, and that it planned to consult legal experts to build new processes in line with the updated federal rules.

How has the government defended the move?

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, insisted the underlying rules hadn’t changed. “Nothing about these regulations has changed,” it said in a statement, adding that “schools and employers should consider themselves on notice: under President Trump, abuse of this generous system will no longer be tolerated.”

The internship memo is the latest in a series of moves by the Trump administration against American universities, which have also faced probes and funding threats linked to pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s assault on Gaza, as well as diversity initiatives, climate programmes and transgender policies. Rights groups have raised concerns over free speech, academic freedom and due process.

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Separately, the Justice Department alleged on Thursday that admissions practices at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Services favoured Black and Hispanic applicants, based on findings from a federal investigation carried out as part of the administration’s wider diversity crackdown.

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The university rejected the claim, saying it was “disappointed by the DOJ’s conclusions, which we believe are incorrect,” and maintaining that its admissions policies complied fully with the law. The Justice Department said it has made similar allegations against other schools and is seeking settlements, with lawsuits possible if talks fail.

The administration has also revoked the visas of foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, which it has characterised as antisemitic and sympathetic to extremism. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, argue that opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza is not antisemitic, and that advocating for Palestinian rights is separate from supporting extremism.

Why does this matter to Indian students?

Indian students who rely on CPT for internships or practical training could face delays or tighter university scrutiny, depending on how their programmes structure the training.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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