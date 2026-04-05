‘We got him’: Trump confirms rescue of missing US officer from Iran

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump Sunday confirmed that the weapons officer, who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran, has been rescued by the American officers.

“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” he wrote.

Trump said the US military was monitoring the location of the weapons officer – who happens to be a colonel – “24 hours a day” and “diligently planning for his rescue”.

The US military sent “dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him,” Trump said. “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.”

Trump added, “he fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.”

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Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has weighed in on the rescue.

“America breathes a sigh of relief,” Waltz, a former officer in the US Army Special Forces, said in a post on X.

America breathes a sigh of relief. More amazing work by my special operations brothers 🇺🇸 https://t.co/MkQsn5F3dL — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 5, 2026

“More amazing work by my special operations brothers.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised Trump and the US soldiers who conducted the recuse mission.

Proud of our troops. Proud of our President. Proud to be an American. 🇺🇸 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 5, 2026

The jet’s other pilot was rescued on Friday. The high-stakes US rescue effort, which involved dozens of military aircraft, encountered fierce resistance from Iran.

Reuters reported on Friday ‌that two Black Hawk ​helicopters involved in ​the search ​effort were hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace. In a separate incident, an A-10 Warthog fighter ​aircraft was hit and crashed over Kuwait, with the ⁠pilot ejecting, the officials said.

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The degree of any injuries among the crew of the aircraft remained unclear. Still, Trump was triumphant.

“The fact that we were able ‌to pull ⁠off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved ​overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies,” he said in his statement.