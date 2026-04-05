‘We got him’: Trump confirms rescue of missing US officer from Iran

The US president is now confirming the rescue of the weapons officer who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 5, 2026 11:06 AM IST First published on: Apr 5, 2026 at 09:54 AM IST
Trump Iran USPresident Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump Sunday confirmed that the weapons officer, who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran, has been rescued by the American officers.

“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” he wrote.

Trump said the US military was monitoring the location of the weapons officer – who happens to be a colonel – “24 hours a day” and “diligently planning for his rescue”.

The US military sent “dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him,” Trump said. “He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.”

Trump added, “he fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.”

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Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has weighed in on the rescue.

“America breathes a sigh of relief,” Waltz, a former officer in the US Army Special Forces, said in a post on X.

“More amazing work by my special operations brothers.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised Trump and the US soldiers who conducted the recuse mission.

The jet’s other pilot was rescued on Friday. The high-stakes US rescue effort, which involved dozens of military aircraft, encountered fierce resistance from Iran.

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Reuters reported on Friday ‌that two Black Hawk ​helicopters involved in ​the search ​effort were hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace. In a separate incident, an A-10 Warthog fighter ​aircraft was hit and crashed over Kuwait, with the ⁠pilot ejecting, the officials said.

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The degree of any injuries among the crew of the aircraft remained unclear. Still, Trump was triumphant.

“The fact that we were able ‌to pull ⁠off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved ​overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies,” he said in his statement.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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