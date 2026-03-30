Trump calls Iran’s current leaders ‘very reasonable’ as Pakistan prepares to host talks

As the US-Israel war on Iran continues, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran have been in contact “directly and indirectly”, while Pakistan said it is preparing to host talks aimed at ending the conflict, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the new leadership in Iran appeared open to engagement. “I think we’ll make a deal with them, I’m pretty sure, but it’s possible we won’t,” he said. He also said the new leaders had been “very reasonable”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad was ready to host talks “in the coming days” to help reach a settlement. It was not clear if either side had agreed to attend.

At the same time, Iran warned it would not accept pressure. Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said: “As long as the Americans seek Iran’s surrender, our response is that we will never accept humiliation.”

Trump also said he believed regime change had already taken place in Tehran after strikes killed senior leaders, including Ali Khamenei, who was replaced by his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

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Fighting spreads across region

The conflict has widened across the Middle East. Israel said it carried out more than 140 air strikes in a day, targeting sites in Tehran and other areas. Iranian media reported hits on Mehrabad airport and a petrochemical plant in Tabriz.

Iran also launched attacks, including strikes on an industrial site near Beersheba in Israel. Authorities warned of possible hazardous materials after a fire at the site.

The United States has sent more troops to the region, with thousands of Marines and special forces arriving. The Pentagon is considering options that could include ground forces, though no final decision has been announced.

Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, have pushed up energy prices. Brent crude rose above $115 a barrel, while stock markets in Asia fell amid concerns about a longer conflict.

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In a separate interview with the Financial Times, Trump said he wanted to “take the oil in Iran” and suggested the US could seize Kharg Island, a move that would likely require ground troops.