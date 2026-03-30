Trump calls Iran’s current leaders ‘very reasonable’ as Pakistan prepares to host talks

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad was ready to host talks “in the coming days” to help reach a settlement.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 30, 2026 11:45 AM IST First published on: Mar 30, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

As the US-Israel war on Iran continues, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran have been in contact “directly and indirectly”, while Pakistan said it is preparing to host talks aimed at ending the conflict, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the new leadership in Iran appeared open to engagement. “I think we’ll make a deal with them, I’m pretty sure, but it’s possible we won’t,” he said. He also said the new leaders had been “very reasonable”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad was ready to host talks “in the coming days” to help reach a settlement. It was not clear if either side had agreed to attend.

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At the same time, Iran warned it would not accept pressure. Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said: “As long as the Americans seek Iran’s surrender, our response is that we will never accept humiliation.”

Trump also said he believed regime change had already taken place in Tehran after strikes killed senior leaders, including Ali Khamenei, who was replaced by his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

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Fighting spreads across region

The conflict has widened across the Middle East. Israel said it carried out more than 140 air strikes in a day, targeting sites in Tehran and other areas. Iranian media reported hits on Mehrabad airport and a petrochemical plant in Tabriz.

Iran also launched attacks, including strikes on an industrial site near Beersheba in Israel. Authorities warned of possible hazardous materials after a fire at the site.

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Also read ‘My favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran’: Donald Trump says US may seize Kharg Island

The United States has sent more troops to the region, with thousands of Marines and special forces arriving. The Pentagon is considering options that could include ground forces, though no final decision has been announced.

Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, have pushed up energy prices. Brent crude rose above $115 a barrel, while stock markets in Asia fell amid concerns about a longer conflict.

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In a separate interview with the Financial Times, Trump said he wanted to “take the oil in Iran” and suggested the US could seize Kharg Island, a move that would likely require ground troops.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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