Trump by his side, Mamdani objects to CNN, MS NOW and Politico ban; US president reacts

US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented a cordial front at Gracie Mansion on Monday, but their meeting also exposed a sharp disagreement over press access. Mamdani said he told Trump that all members of the media would be welcome at his New York events, days after the White House barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from its grounds. Trump defended the restrictions, saying the media had an obligation to report on him fairly.

Even as the two leaders traded praise in public, the meeting also put their disagreements on display, most notably over Trump’s decision to bar CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House.

A warm start to a busy week

Trump met Mamdani at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence in Manhattan, during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. Standing beside the mayor afterwards, Trump looked back on his past visits to the residence and the mayors who have lived there. He said Mamdani was “off to a start”, giving him a pat on the back as he spoke.

Trump to Zohran Mamdani:



I've seen it with numerous different mayors—some great ones and some not so great ones—so hopefully you will be a great one. And you are off to a start. pic.twitter.com/B7KuGIzS2d — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 21, 2026

A central topic of the talks was Mamdani’s plan to build 12,000 affordable homes over Sunnyside Yard in Queens, a project which has been discussed for decades without moving forward. Trump said the two sides would keep talking about it, adding that officials had been discussing the site for fifty years and might finally have a shot at building it.

Mamdani pushes back on White House media ban

The clearest disagreement emerged over press access. Mamdani said he had told Trump that all members of the press would be welcome at their New York events, saying that was something he believed in. His remarks came after the White House barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from its grounds.

“What I said is that I believe in a free press, and I believe in the importance of engaging in questions from all, no matter whether they are based in a compliment or on a critique,” Mamdani told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour during a sit-down interview on Monday.

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“You saw that we spoke to representatives from CNN, from MS NOW, from Politico, from The City Reporter, from a wide variety, and that is something that will continue under my administration, because I believe it’s a critical part of the fourth estate being able to do its job,” he added.

Mamdani also spoke about his relationship with media outlets that have frequently criticised him, saying he remains willing to answer their questions. You know you could pick up a copy of the New York Post almost every day of the week, and you would find me there on the cover, and I will still take questions from the New York Post because I think that that’s also what it means to be a New York City politician to engage with New Yorkers.

Asked whether he had challenged Trump over the decision to restrict access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico, Mamdani said he had made clear that journalists would be allowed to cover events in New York. “I told the President that we’re going to have all of the members of the press here on the lawn. And that is something that I believe in, as everyone, no matter the opinion or the critique, that we engage,” the NYC Mayor said.

NYC Mayor Mamdani said he told President Trump all members of the press were welcome to his news conference after their closely watched meeting Monday.



Trump said the press would "never boycott me" after major TV outlets halted White House pool coverage https://t.co/SJBRnzOjX5 pic.twitter.com/RMfX74d1qY — Bloomberg (@business) September 21, 2026

When a reporter asked Trump whether the press ban was meant to distract from the war in Iran and high fuel prices, Trump rejected the idea, saying the press also had an obligation to report on him fairly and that he never got anything positive from them.

“They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycotted me. So I wasn’t very worried about that. Look at all that press,” Trump said.

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The White House announced the restrictions on CNN, MS NOW and Politico last week, accusing the outlets of publishing what Trump called “fake news”. The three organisations filed a federal lawsuit on Monday seeking to restore their access, arguing that the administration’s action violates First Amendment protections.

Mamdani on working with Trump

In a separate interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Mamdani explained why he continues to meet Trump despite their public clashes. He said both men had agreed to talk whenever it could benefit the people of the city, adding that holding different views does not stop elected officials from sitting down together. Trump has previously called Mamdani a “radical communist,” and Mamdani has called Trump a “despot,” yet their face-to-face meetings have remained notably cordial.

JUST IN: President Trump says NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has "great potential."



The president told reporters he wants Mamdani to "be a great mayor" for the benefit of New York City.



Trump and Mamdani have clashed on numerous issues, particularly immigration enforcement, but have… pic.twitter.com/38eZh7cVfA — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2026

Mamdani also used the CNN interview to talk about the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections. He said the party had lost some of its ambition and needed to focus more on affordability and the concerns of working-class Americans rather than simply opposing Trump’s policies. He argued that the same struggles over housing and childcare seen in New York are shared by working people across the country.

Monday’s meeting was the third between Trump and Mamdani since the mayor’s election, following two earlier sit-downs at the White House in November and February. Mamdani has defended his willingness to engage with the Republican administration despite criticism from some Democrats, saying his priority is delivering results for New Yorkers rather than avoiding contact with federal officials.