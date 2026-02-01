Bajaj
Trump breaks silence after new Epstein files claim sexual misconduct by US president

Speaking for the first time after the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages from the Epstein files, Trump on Saturday told reporters that documents "absolve" him from the allegations.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 09:04 PM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 08:22 PM IST
us justice department, jeffrey epstein, trumpCommuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the US Embassy in London, Thursday. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the latest batch of Epstein files released by the US Justice Department which claimed serious allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican leader.

Speaking for the first time after the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages from the Epstein files, Trump on Saturday told reporters that documents “absolve” him from the allegations made against his name.

The US president, while speaking to the media as he flew to Florida said, “I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left.”

According to multiple reports, Trump has been mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest tranche of documents. However, the Justice Department has defended the US president and said that some documents in the Epstein files contained “untrue” and “sensationalist” claims against Trump.

Also Read Keir Starmer calls on Andrew to testify in US over Jeffrey Epstein links

Denying the allegations against President Trump, the department said, “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already,” the Justice Department added.

The files posted on the website of Justice Department involved Epstein’s friendship with Mountbatten-Windsor, and Epstein’s email correspondence with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch among others. Epstein was a convicted sex offender who died by suicide in a New York City prison in 2019.

The latest documents showed that Epstein drafted and sent emails to himself in 2013 which suggested that billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, had engaged in extramarital sex.

In one of the emails, Epstein wrote that he helped Gates to secure drugs “in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

