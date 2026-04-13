Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him ‘weak’ on crime and ‘terrible’

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling ⁠him “weak” ​on crime and “terrible” for foreign policy after the religious leader criticized Trump’s foreign and immigration policies.

“Pope ​Leo is ​WEAK on Crime ⁠and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote in a ‌lengthy post on Truth Social.