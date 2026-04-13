Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him ‘weak’ on crime and ‘terrible’

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war ⁠on Iran that ⁠began on February 28.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 13, 2026 07:32 AM IST First published on: Apr 13, 2026 at 07:23 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling ⁠him “weak” ​on crime and “terrible” for foreign policy after the religious leader criticized Trump’s foreign and immigration policies.

“Pope ​Leo is ​WEAK on Crime ⁠and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote in a ‌lengthy post on Truth Social.

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war ⁠on Iran that ⁠began on February 28.

The pope said this month’s ⁠threat ‌from Trump to ​destroy Iranian civilization was “unacceptable.” He ‌has also called for “deep reflection” about the way migrants ‌are ​being treated ​in the ​US under the Trump administration.

“Leo should get ​his act together as Pope,” ⁠Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was not ‌a “big ⁠fan” of the pontiff.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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