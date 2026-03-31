Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war; here’s what White House says

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House. (Photo: AP)

As talks with Tehran continue, the White House has said that US President Donald Trump is open to calling on Arab countries to help cover the cost of the war with Iran,

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the idea has been discussed by the president.

“I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do,” she said. “It’s an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on.”

Leavitt said negotiations with Iran are ongoing and making progress. “Talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is much different than what’s being communicated to us privately,” she said, adding that some of Washington’s points have been accepted in private discussions.

She said any commitments made by Iran would be tested. “Anything that they say to us privately will be tested and we will ensure that they are being held accountable,” she said, warning of military consequences if Iran does not follow through.

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President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews. (AP Photo)

Trump has also suggested that Iran’s leadership has already changed in effect. “We’ve had regime change… we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before,” he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would be positive if Iran had new leadership but cautioned that the US must be prepared if that is not the case.

The comments come as the war continues and diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement remain under way.

Earlier this month, Sean Hannity, a right-wing commentator close to Trump, said any ceasefire deal should include making Iran pay for the cost of the war, which has killed nearly 2,000 Iranians.

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“They must agree to repay America in oil for the entire cost of this entire military operation,” Hannity said.

However, Iran has set US compensation for war damage as one of its conditions.

Iran has retaliated against US and Israeli strikes with missile and drone attacks across the entire Middle East.