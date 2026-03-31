Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war; here’s what White House says

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt says passing the conflict’s costs off to regional states is ‘an idea’ that Trump has.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 31, 2026 09:48 AM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 09:48 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House. (Photo: AP)

As talks with Tehran continue, the White House has said that US President Donald Trump is open to calling on Arab countries to help cover the cost of the war with Iran,

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the idea has been discussed by the president.

“I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do,” she said. “It’s an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on.”

Leavitt said negotiations with Iran are ongoing and making progress. “Talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is much different than what’s being communicated to us privately,” she said, adding that some of Washington’s points have been accepted in private discussions.

She said any commitments made by Iran would be tested. “Anything that they say to us privately will be tested and we will ensure that they are being held accountable,” she said, warning of military consequences if Iran does not follow through.

Story continues below this ad
Trump iran hormuz strait
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews. (AP Photo)

Trump has also suggested that Iran’s leadership has already changed in effect. “We’ve had regime change… we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before,” he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would be positive if Iran had new leadership but cautioned that the US must be prepared if that is not the case.

The comments come as the war continues and diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement remain under way.

Earlier this month, Sean Hannity, a right-wing commentator close to Trump, said any ceasefire deal should include making Iran pay for the cost of the war, which has killed nearly 2,000 Iranians.

Story continues below this ad

“They must agree to repay America in oil for the entire cost of this entire military operation,” Hannity said.

However, Iran has set US compensation for war damage as one of its conditions.

Iran has retaliated against US and Israeli strikes with missile and drone attacks across the entire Middle East.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments