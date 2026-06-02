Trump appoints Bill Pulte as acting US intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit amid Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), placing a close ally with little publicly known national security experience at the helm of the country’s intelligence apparatus, reports said.
Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump said Pulte would continue serving as FHFA director and chairman of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while taking on the intelligence role.
US President praised the 38-year-old official’s handling of what he described as “the most sensitive matters in America”, citing oversight of more than $10 trillion in assets linked to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Replacing Tulsi Gabbard
Pulte succeeds former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who stepped down as Director of National Intelligence last month after revealing her husband’s cancer diagnosis, the Associated Press noted.
The appointment comes as the United States remains engaged in the ongoing conflict with Iran, making the intelligence post particularly significant for national security planning and coordination, according to the report.
Trump indicated that Pulte would serve in an acting capacity until a permanent nominee is selected and confirmed by the Senate.
Loyalty over intelligence background?
Pulte’s elevation has drawn attention because his professional background is rooted in housing finance rather than intelligence or military affairs. AP noted that it remains unclear what direct national security expertise he brings to the role.
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The grandson of the founder of homebuilding giant PulteGroup, he has become one of Trump’s most visible loyalists in government, the report added.
According to CNN, Pulte has used his position at the FHFA to make criminal referrals against several prominent Trump critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, Representative Eric Swalwell, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Those individuals have denied the allegations, while investigations into some of the claims either remain unresolved or have been dismissed.
The appointment is likely to face scrutiny given Pulte’s limited intelligence background and his close alignment with Trump’s political agenda, reports said.
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