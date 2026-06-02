Trump appoints Bill Pulte as acting US intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard exit amid Iran tensions

The grandson of the founder of homebuilding giant PulteGroup, he has become one of Trump's most visible loyalists in government. (Photo Credits: File/AP)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), placing a close ally with little publicly known national security experience at the helm of the country’s intelligence apparatus, reports said.

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump said Pulte would continue serving as FHFA director and chairman of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while taking on the intelligence role.

US President praised the 38-year-old official’s handling of what he described as “the most sensitive matters in America”, citing oversight of more than $10 trillion in assets linked to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.