Trump announces extension of Iran ceasefire until ‘discussion concluded’

President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would extend its two-week ceasefire with Iran, reversing earlier remarks that military action was imminent and linking the move to renewed diplomatic efforts.

Hours after saying he “expected to be bombing”, Trump said the ceasefire would continue until Iranian negotiators present a unified proposal.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured … and upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif … we have been asked to hold our attack,” he wrote on Truth Social.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

He added that the US military would maintain its blockade and “remain ready and able” while talks continue.

Shift in US stance

The announcement followed a day of mixed signals from Washington, including the postponement of Vice-President JD Vance’s planned visit to Islamabad and renewed warnings that US forces were prepared for action.

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Earlier, Trump told CNBC he did not favour extending the ceasefire, saying the US was in a strong position and would secure “a great deal”.

Iran rejects pressure

Iranian officials responded by rejecting the extension and questioning US intent. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said negotiations could not take place “under the shadow of threats”.

His adviser, Mahdi Mohammadi, described the move as “a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike” and said continued pressure should be met with a military response.

State television said no Iranian delegation had travelled to Islamabad, contradicting expectations of imminent talks.

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Mediation and blockade

Pakistan, which has been facilitating contacts, welcomed the extension. Sharif said Islamabad would continue efforts toward a negotiated settlement.

A first round of talks in Islamabad ended without agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route closed by Iran early in the conflict.

The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and in recent days seized vessels linked to Iranian oil shipments. Tehran has called the actions “piracy” and questioned Washington’s commitment to diplomacy.

Officials in Islamabad said efforts were ongoing to bring Iran back to the table, amid heightened security in the city ahead of a possible second round of talks.