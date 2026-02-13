Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Trump administration reaches trade deal to lower Taiwan’s tariff barriers 

The Taiwanese government says it will provide up to an additional USD 250 billion in credit guarantees to help smaller businesses invest in the US.

By: AP
3 min readFeb 13, 2026 05:06 AM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 05:06 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event with Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin to announce the EPA will no longer regulate greenhouse gases, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

The Trump administration has reached a trade deal with Taiwan, with Taiwan agreeing to remove or reduce 99 per cent of its tariff barriers, the office of the US Trade Representative said.

The agreement comes as the US remains reliant on Taiwan for its production of computer chips, the exporting of which contributed to a trade imbalance of nearly USD 127 billion during the first 11 months of 2025, according to the Census Bureau.

Taiwan’s exports to the US will be taxed at a 15 per cent rate or the US government’s “Most Favoured Nation” rate, the USTR’s office said on Thursday.

The 15 per cent rate is the same as that levied on other US trading partners in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan and South Korea.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attended the signing of the reciprocal agreement, which occurred under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. Taiwan’s Vice Premier Li-chiun Cheng and its government minister Jen-ni Yang also attended the signing.

Story continues below this ad

The deal comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China in April and suggests a deepening economic relationship between the US and Taiwan.

Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy that China claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. Beijing prohibits all countries it has diplomatic relations with – including the US – from having formal ties with Taipei.

Under the deal, Taiwan will make investments of USD 250 billion in the US industries such as computer chips, artificial intelligence applications and energy.

The Taiwanese government says it will provide up to an additional USD 250 billion in credit guarantees to help smaller businesses invest in the US.

Story continues below this ad

The agreement would make it easier for the US to sell autos, pharmaceutical drugs and food products in Taiwan. But the critical component might be that Taiwanese companies would invest in the production of computer chips in the US, possibly helping to ease the trade imbalance.

The investments helped enable the US to reduce its planned tariffs from as much as 32 per cent initially to 15 per cent.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: BNP leads in 40 out of 102 seats in Narsindi-3; ‘Exercise democratic decorum’, Yunus tells parties
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BNP’s Tarique Rahman ahead in Dhaka, Bogura constituencies, Jamaat trailing
3Bangladesh Election Commission Results 2026: How to Check Live Counting of Votes on website ecs.gov.bd and app
4Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle reaches $29 million (₹262 crore) settlement with family of grad student from India struck and killed by officer
5Bangladesh elections 2026: Who could be next Prime Minister? Here are frontrunners
6Bangladesh Elections 2026: Vote timings, key parties, candidates, results; What to know before polling

The US side said the deal with Taiwan would help create several “world-class” industrial parks in America in order to help build up domestic manufacturing of advanced technologies such as chips. The Commerce Department in January described it as “a historic trade deal that will drive a massive reshoring of America’s semiconductor sector”.

In return, the US would give preferential treatment to Taiwan regarding the possible tariffs stemming from a Section 232 investigation of the importing of computer chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Story continues below this ad

TSMC, the chip-making giant, is expected to be the key investor. It has committed to USD 165 billion in investments in the US, including not only fabrication plants but also a major research and development center that would help build a supply chain to power US artificial intelligence ambitions. Major US tech companies such as Nvidia and AMD rely on TSMC for manufacturing highly advanced chips.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 12, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us