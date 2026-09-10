Trump’s Census plan could exclude H-1B workers, Indian students: What it means

The US Census Bureau submitted the proposal about a year after President Donald Trump directed the agency to draft new rules. (AI-generated image)

The Trump administration has proposed a major overhaul of the 2030 US Census that could exclude undocumented immigrants, and potentially some temporary legal residents, including people on work and student visas, from the population count used to determine congressional representation.

The US Census Bureau submitted the proposal about a year after President Donald Trump directed the agency to draft new rules for the next census that would block illegal immigrants from being counted. The bureau is scheduled to conduct the next full census in 2030, Reuters reported.

Census proposal targets undocumented immigrants

The US Census Bureau’s proposal, which the Commerce Department oversees, aims to exclude undocumented immigrants “whose legal status is less durable and indefinite in length than lawful permanent residence status.”