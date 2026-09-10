Trump’s Census plan could exclude H-1B workers, Indian students: What it means

The Trump administration has proposed a major overhaul of the 2030 US Census that could exclude undocumented immigrants, and potentially some temporary legal residents, including people on work and student visas, from the population count used to determine congressional representation.
The US Census Bureau submitted the proposal about a year after President Donald Trump directed the agency to draft new rules for the next census that would block illegal immigrants from being counted. The bureau is scheduled to conduct the next full census in 2030, Reuters reported.
Census proposal targets undocumented immigrants
The US Census Bureau’s proposal, which the Commerce Department oversees, aims to exclude undocumented immigrants “whose legal status is less durable and indefinite in length than lawful permanent residence status.”
Why would the proposal exclude immigrants without green cards?
The Census proposal justifies the act of excluding immigrants without green cards, or permanent residency status, as those individuals have insufficient ties to the United States in order to qualify as “true inhabitants” or have a “usual residence” to be counted in the census.
Impact on House seat calculations
The Census Bureau has clarified that it’ll stop counting undocumented immigrants for House seats, stating that it has counted foreign citizens for a long time to determine how many House seats each state deserved. The proposal, however, highlighted several legal hurdles and opposition within the Trump administration’s first tenure to counting undocumented immigrants.
Census questionnaire could also see changes
It is expected that the census might remove questions related to race, sexual orientation, and ethnicity from its questionnaire. The US Supreme Court had blocked the effort by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question in the form during the Republican leader’s first tenure.
H-1B visa holders, refugees could be excluded
The effort could “uproot centuries of practice” and leave communities with larger immigrant populations with insufficient federal aid, said Meeta Anand, senior director of the census at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, USA Today reported.
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Anand further told the US-Based news outlet that “It excludes, for instance, visa holders, H1B visa holders, it excludes refugees, it excludes asylees, it excludes people with temporary protected status, and it excludes undocumented immigrants.”
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