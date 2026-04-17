Trump administration bars entry for 26 individuals and their families under new ‘adversary’ visa rules: Is your region impacted?

Visa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals, though their identities have not been disclosed. (File Photo)

The Trump administration has expanded a visa restriction policy aimed at people accused of working on behalf of countries considered hostile to the United States, according to the US State Department.

The move allows US authorities to deny visas to individuals in the Western Hemisphere who are believed to be “intentionally acting on behalf of adversarial countries” and engaging in activities seen as harmful to American interests.

To begin with, visa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals, though their identities have not been disclosed.

What the US said

Explaining the decision, the State Department said the policy is part of a broader national security approach.

“This Administration will deny adversarial powers the ability to own or control vital assets or threaten the security and prosperity of the United States in our region,” the statement said.

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It added that the expanded rules are meant to “protect our homeland” and strengthen US leadership in the region.

Who will be affected?

Nationals of countries in the Western Hemisphere

Individuals accused of acting on behalf of hostile foreign governments, their agents or companies

People who knowingly direct, fund, support or carry out activities against US interests

Immediate family members of those identified, who may also face visa bans

What activities are targeted

According to the statement, the policy covers a range of actions, including:

Helping rival powers gain control over key assets or strategic resources

Undermining regional security efforts

Damaging US economic interests

Running influence operations aimed at weakening governments or stability in the region

Why is the policy being expanded?

Officials said the step is intended to counter foreign influence and protect US interests in the Western Hemisphere.

The government said it will “use every available tool” to defend national security and ensure stability across the region.

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Other recent visa changes

The announcement follows a series of immigration measures:

Expansion of visa bond rules for B-1 and B-2 applicants, with deposits ranging from $5,000 to $15,000

Updated filing requirements for H-1B visa petitions

Rising refusal rates for student visas, with F-1 visa denials reaching 35% in 2025

Step-by-step: What it means for applicants

Background checks: Applications may face closer scrutiny for links to foreign governments or entities.

Applications may face closer scrutiny for links to foreign governments or entities. Risk assessment: Authorities will assess whether the applicant has supported activities against US interests.

Authorities will assess whether the applicant has supported activities against US interests. Decision stage: If flagged, the visa can be denied under security provisions.

If flagged, the visa can be denied under security provisions. Family impact: Immediate family members may also be deemed ineligible.

Immediate family members may also be deemed ineligible. No public disclosure: Names of those restricted may not be released.

The US said the expanded policy will continue to be used as part of its broader effort to address security concerns and limit the influence of rival powers in the region.