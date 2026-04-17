Trump administration bars entry for 26 individuals and their families under new ‘adversary’ visa rules: Is your region impacted?

Visa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals, though their identities have not been disclosed.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 17, 2026 01:07 PM IST First published on: Apr 17, 2026 at 01:07 PM IST
US Visa restrictionsVisa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals, though their identities have not been disclosed. (File Photo)

The Trump administration has expanded a visa restriction policy aimed at people accused of working on behalf of countries considered hostile to the United States, according to the US State Department.

The move allows US authorities to deny visas to individuals in the Western Hemisphere who are believed to be “intentionally acting on behalf of adversarial countries” and engaging in activities seen as harmful to American interests.

To begin with, visa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals, though their identities have not been disclosed.

What the US said

Explaining the decision, the State Department said the policy is part of a broader national security approach.

“This Administration will deny adversarial powers the ability to own or control vital assets or threaten the security and prosperity of the United States in our region,” the statement said.

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It added that the expanded rules are meant to “protect our homeland” and strengthen US leadership in the region.

Who will be affected?

  • Nationals of countries in the Western Hemisphere
  • Individuals accused of acting on behalf of hostile foreign governments, their agents or companies
  • People who knowingly direct, fund, support or carry out activities against US interests
  • Immediate family members of those identified, who may also face visa bans

What activities are targeted

According to the statement, the policy covers a range of actions, including:

  • Helping rival powers gain control over key assets or strategic resources
  • Undermining regional security efforts
  • Damaging US economic interests
  • Running influence operations aimed at weakening governments or stability in the region

Why is the policy being expanded?

Officials said the step is intended to counter foreign influence and protect US interests in the Western Hemisphere.

The government said it will “use every available tool” to defend national security and ensure stability across the region.

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Other recent visa changes

The announcement follows a series of immigration measures:

  • Expansion of visa bond rules for B-1 and B-2 applicants, with deposits ranging from $5,000 to $15,000
  • Updated filing requirements for H-1B visa petitions
  • Rising refusal rates for student visas, with F-1 visa denials reaching 35% in 2025

Step-by-step: What it means for applicants

  • Background checks: Applications may face closer scrutiny for links to foreign governments or entities.
  • Risk assessment: Authorities will assess whether the applicant has supported activities against US interests.
  • Decision stage: If flagged, the visa can be denied under security provisions.
  • Family impact: Immediate family members may also be deemed ineligible.
  • No public disclosure: Names of those restricted may not be released.

The US said the expanded policy will continue to be used as part of its broader effort to address security concerns and limit the influence of rival powers in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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