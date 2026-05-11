Trade, Iran, Taiwan: What’s on the table as Trump visits China from May 13 to 15 on Xi Jinping’s invitation

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15 for talks with President Xi Jinping, as tensions over trade, Iran and Taiwan remain in focus.

The visit follows months of strain between Washington and Beijing on key issues including tariffs, the Middle East conflict and Taiwan.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the trip comes “at the invitation of President Xi Jinping”, confirming the dates for the state visit.

US officials said Trump is expected to raise Iran and seek progress on trade. “The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals,” a White House official said, according to AP.



Taiwan watching closely

Separately, Reuters reported that Taiwan is closely monitoring the meeting and remains confident about its ties with the United States.

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Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said Taiwan had maintained communication with Washington and trusted the relationship would remain stable. “We are confident in the stable development of Taiwan-US relations,” he said.

He added that the US had “repeatedly expressed” that its policy towards Taiwan would not change.

Defence concerns and regional tension

The US has urged Taiwan to increase defence spending, but recent budget decisions by Taiwan’s parliament have drawn concern in Washington, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, China has continued military activity near Taiwan, including recent patrols. Beijing has said such actions are “entirely justified”.

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China views Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan rejects those claims. Trump’s visit marks his first trip to China in his current term and the first by a US president since 2017. Talks are expected to cover a range of issues, with both sides looking to manage tensions while keeping dialogue open.