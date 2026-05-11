Trade, Iran, Taiwan: What’s on the table as Trump visits China from May 13 to 15 on Xi Jinping’s invitation

The visit follows months of strain between Washington and Beijing on key issues including tariffs, the Middle East conflict and Taiwan.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 11, 2026 09:40 AM IST First published on: May 11, 2026 at 09:38 AM IST
US-ChinaPresident Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15 for talks with President Xi Jinping, as tensions over trade, Iran and Taiwan remain in focus.

The visit follows months of strain between Washington and Beijing on key issues including tariffs, the Middle East conflict and Taiwan.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the trip comes “at the invitation of President Xi Jinping”, confirming the dates for the state visit.

US officials said Trump is expected to raise Iran and seek progress on trade. “The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals,” a White House official said, according to AP.

Taiwan watching closely

Separately, Reuters reported that Taiwan is closely monitoring the meeting and remains confident about its ties with the United States.

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Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said Taiwan had maintained communication with Washington and trusted the relationship would remain stable. “We are confident in the stable development of Taiwan-US relations,” he said.

He added that the US had “repeatedly expressed” that its policy towards Taiwan would not change.

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Defence concerns and regional tension

The US has urged Taiwan to increase defence spending, but recent budget decisions by Taiwan’s parliament have drawn concern in Washington, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, China has continued military activity near Taiwan, including recent patrols. Beijing has said such actions are “entirely justified”.

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China views Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan rejects those claims. Trump’s visit marks his first trip to China in his current term and the first by a US president since 2017. Talks are expected to cover a range of issues, with both sides looking to manage tensions while keeping dialogue open.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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