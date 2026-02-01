Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East ‌after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran.

By: Reuters
1 min readFeb 1, 2026 11:45 PM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST
us aircraft carrier in middle east, iranThe USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, conduct joint exercises in the US Central Command area of responsibility in Arabian Sea. (AP/ File)

The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking ‍on ⁠condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between US General Dan Caine, the chairman ​of the Joint Chiefs of ‌Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of ​staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East ‌after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to ‌the negotiating table. Iran’s leadership warned on Sunday of ‌a regional conflict if the US were to attack it.

Israeli ‌Defence Minister ‍Israel Katz ⁠on ​Sunday met with Zamir after his talks in Washington, ⁠Katz’s office said, to review ⁠the situation in the region and the Israeli military’s “operational readiness for any ‌possible scenario.”

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 01, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us