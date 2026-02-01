Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, conduct joint exercises in the US Central Command area of responsibility in Arabian Sea. (AP/ File)

The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking ‍on ⁠condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between US General Dan Caine, the chairman ​of the Joint Chiefs of ‌Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of ​staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.