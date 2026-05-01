‘Time to say goodbye’: Epstein’s secret suicide note hidden for 7 years in a graphic novel revealed

A federal judge overseeing Tartaglione’s case subsequently ordered the note to be sealed, the report said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 1, 2026 10:53 PM IST First published on: May 1, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Epstein Files Latest UpdateA note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein before his death in 2019 has remained sealed. (File Photo)

A note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein before his death in 2019 has remained sealed and has not been reviewed by investigators, The New York Times has reported.

According to the report, the note was found in July 2019 by Epstein’s then cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, days after Epstein was discovered unconscious in his prison cell in what was considered a possible suicide attempt.

Tartaglione said he came across the note inside a graphic novel in their shared cell. The message, written on a torn sheet from a legal pad, reportedly included the line: “time to say goodbye”.

He handed the note to his lawyers instead of prison officials, saying he feared Epstein might accuse him of staging an attack. His lawyers later claimed the note was authentic, though it is unclear how this was verified.

A federal judge overseeing Tartaglione’s case subsequently ordered the note to be sealed, the report said.

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Importantly, neither the US Justice Department nor officials who investigated Epstein’s death have examined the document. It has also not been made public.

The New York Times has now asked the court to release the note, arguing that it is unrelated to Tartaglione’s case and could provide insight into Epstein’s state of mind before his death.

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Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, died in custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial. His death drew attention to lapses at the Manhattan Correctional Center, which has since been shut down.

Investigators had earlier noted marks on Epstein’s neck following a prior incident in jail. Epstein had claimed he was assaulted by Tartaglione, an allegation the latter has denied.

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The reported existence of the note comes as scrutiny continues over documents linked to Epstein’s abuse network and his connections with influential figures.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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