‘Time to say goodbye’: Epstein’s secret suicide note hidden for 7 years in a graphic novel revealed

A note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein before his death in 2019 has remained sealed. (File Photo)

A note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein before his death in 2019 has remained sealed and has not been reviewed by investigators, The New York Times has reported.

According to the report, the note was found in July 2019 by Epstein’s then cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, days after Epstein was discovered unconscious in his prison cell in what was considered a possible suicide attempt.

Tartaglione said he came across the note inside a graphic novel in their shared cell. The message, written on a torn sheet from a legal pad, reportedly included the line: “time to say goodbye”.

He handed the note to his lawyers instead of prison officials, saying he feared Epstein might accuse him of staging an attack. His lawyers later claimed the note was authentic, though it is unclear how this was verified.

A federal judge overseeing Tartaglione’s case subsequently ordered the note to be sealed, the report said.

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Importantly, neither the US Justice Department nor officials who investigated Epstein’s death have examined the document. It has also not been made public.

The New York Times has now asked the court to release the note, arguing that it is unrelated to Tartaglione’s case and could provide insight into Epstein’s state of mind before his death.

Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, died in custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial. His death drew attention to lapses at the Manhattan Correctional Center, which has since been shut down.

Investigators had earlier noted marks on Epstein’s neck following a prior incident in jail. Epstein had claimed he was assaulted by Tartaglione, an allegation the latter has denied.

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The reported existence of the note comes as scrutiny continues over documents linked to Epstein’s abuse network and his connections with influential figures.