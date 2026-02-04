‘They’re unredacting victims’: Outraged family of late Virginia Giuffre slams DOJ over ‘insensitive’ Epstein file leaks

Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, whose family has criticised the Justice Department over the release of new Epstein files. (Image Source: AP)

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, who died by suicide last year, says they are outraged by the US Justice Department’s handling of the new Epstein files.

Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law – Sky and Amanda Roberts, claim that the department failed to protect the survivors of Epstein’s abuse while releasing the new documents.

“I mean these are intimate details in these documents that their family members are going to see, their kids are going to see, and to unredact their names is incredibly insensitive and retraumatizing”, Guiffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, said during an interview with CBS Mornings.

He went on to say that the Justice Department is publicising the names of women who didn’t want their names to be published. “They’re redacting the names of perpetrators and they’re unredacting the names of victims, quite the opposite of what the Epstein Files Transparency Act was meant to do,” he added.

Attorneys for Epstein’s victims say some of the newly released files had unredacted images and displayed identities of several survivors. After lawyers notified a New York judge that the lives of almost 100 victims “turned upside down” because of sloppy redactions, the Justice Department withdrew several thousand documents and “media” related to the Epstein files.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the DOJ said that the department “takes victim protection very seriously and has redacted thousands of victim names in the millions of published pages to protect the innocent.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Department of Justice to release all files related to him and Ghislaine Maxwell by December 19, but due to the large number of files, the department said it would be doing so on a rolling basis.

The latest release includes more than 3 million documents and photos, and mentions the names of several notable figures. An official working for the DOJ said that the review process has been finished, even though half of the files are yet to be released.