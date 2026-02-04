Bajaj
‘They’re unredacting victims’: Outraged family of late Virginia Giuffre slams DOJ over ‘insensitive’ Epstein file leaks

Outrage grows as Epstein files allegedly reveal victims’ names instead of perpetrators.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 4, 2026 08:39 AM IST First published on: Feb 4, 2026 at 08:31 AM IST
Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, whose family has criticised the Justice Department over the release of new Epstein files.Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, whose family has criticised the Justice Department over the release of new Epstein files. (Image Source: AP)

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, who died by suicide last year, says they are outraged by the US Justice Department’s handling of the new Epstein files.

Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law – Sky and Amanda Roberts, claim that the department failed to protect the survivors of Epstein’s abuse while releasing the new documents.

“I mean these are intimate details in these documents that their family members are going to see, their kids are going to see, and to unredact their names is incredibly insensitive and retraumatizing”, Guiffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, said during an interview with CBS Mornings.

He went on to say that the Justice Department is publicising the names of women who didn’t want their names to be published. “They’re redacting the names of perpetrators and they’re unredacting the names of victims, quite the opposite of what the Epstein Files Transparency Act was meant to do,” he added.

Also Read ‘Remember the victims’: British Royal Family member Prince Edward breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew

Attorneys for Epstein’s victims say some of the newly released files had unredacted images and displayed identities of several survivors. After lawyers notified a New York judge that the lives of almost 100 victims “turned upside down” because of sloppy redactions, the Justice Department withdrew several thousand documents and “media” related to the Epstein files.

Story continues below this ad

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the DOJ said that the department “takes victim protection very seriously and has redacted thousands of victim names in the millions of published pages to protect the innocent.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Department of Justice to release all files related to him and Ghislaine Maxwell by December 19, but due to the large number of files, the department said it would be doing so on a rolling basis.

The latest release includes more than 3 million documents and photos, and mentions the names of several notable figures. An official working for the DOJ said that the review process has been finished, even though half of the files are yet to be released.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

