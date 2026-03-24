Large oil refinery explosion near Texas coast forces residents to shelter in place

The refinery employs around 770 people and processes about 435,000 barrels of oil a day, according to the company.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 24, 2026 01:58 PM IST First published on: Mar 24, 2026 at 01:58 PM IST
Refinery Fire TexasIn this still image taken from a video provided by KBMT, smoke rises near the Valero Port Arthur Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. (Photo: AP)

A massive explosion at an oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sent a large plume of smoke into the air and forced some residents to remain indoors, according to The Associated Press (AP).

No injuries were reported after the incident at the Valero refinery, local officials said.

Mayor Charlotte Moses said, “There’s been an explosion, yes, but we’re OK; everybody’s OK,” adding that emergency crews were working to bring the fire under control, AP reported.

Residents in parts of the west side of the city were asked to shelter in place as firefighters responded. Authorities advised people to stay indoors until an “all clear” is issued.

Images shared online showed flames and thick smoke rising from the refinery. Some residents reported hearing a loud blast and feeling their homes shake.

The refinery employs around 770 people and processes about 435,000 barrels of oil a day, according to the company.

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A local official said the cause may be linked to an industrial heater, though this has not been confirmed.
The incident comes at a time of rising fuel prices linked to concerns over global oil supply amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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