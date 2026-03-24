Large oil refinery explosion near Texas coast forces residents to shelter in place

A massive explosion at an oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sent a large plume of smoke into the air and forced some residents to remain indoors, according to The Associated Press (AP).
No injuries were reported after the incident at the Valero refinery, local officials said.
Mayor Charlotte Moses said, “There’s been an explosion, yes, but we’re OK; everybody’s OK,” adding that emergency crews were working to bring the fire under control, AP reported.
VIDEO | Port Arthur, US: A large explosion at an oil refinery near the Texas coast on Monday shot plumes of smoke into the air and forced nearby residents to shelter in place, according to officials.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2026
Source: AFP/PTI (Only to use in India)
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/DMu9NbNZ8W
Residents in parts of the west side of the city were asked to shelter in place as firefighters responded. Authorities advised people to stay indoors until an “all clear” is issued.
Images shared online showed flames and thick smoke rising from the refinery. Some residents reported hearing a loud blast and feeling their homes shake.
The refinery employs around 770 people and processes about 435,000 barrels of oil a day, according to the company.
A local official said the cause may be linked to an industrial heater, though this has not been confirmed.
The incident comes at a time of rising fuel prices linked to concerns over global oil supply amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.