Large oil refinery explosion near Texas coast forces residents to shelter in place

In this still image taken from a video provided by KBMT, smoke rises near the Valero Port Arthur Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. (Photo: AP)

A massive explosion at an oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sent a large plume of smoke into the air and forced some residents to remain indoors, according to The Associated Press (AP).

No injuries were reported after the incident at the Valero refinery, local officials said.