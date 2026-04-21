Canadian tourist killed, 6 injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

Forensic workers remove a victim's body from a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan, Mexico. (Photo: AP)

A gunman opened fire at the Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico City on Monday, killing a Canadian tourist and injuring six others, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Authorities said the attacker later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What all happened?

The shooting took place at the historical site about an hour from Mexico City. According to AP, the man stood on top of one of the pyramids and began firing at visitors below. Videos shared by local media showed people running for cover as gunshots were heard.

A tour guide told AP that the shooting began around 11.30 am while groups were walking down the pyramid.

Police patrol the pyramids after authorities said a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan, Mexico. (Photo: AP)

“When he saw that we were descending, he began to shoot downward,” the guide said.

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The guide added that the gunman appeared to fire both into the air and towards people’s legs, and that he heard “between 20 and 30 gunshots” before security arrived.

Who are the victims?

Local officials said one Canadian tourist was killed in the attack. Six others were injured, including tourists from Colombia, Russia and Canada. AP reported that four people suffered gunshot wounds, while two were hurt after falling during the panic.

The injured were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

What do officials say?

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the incident would be investigated.

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“What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she said, according to AP.

Police and forensic workers stand on a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan, Mexico

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand also confirmed the death.

“As a result of a horrific act of gun violence, a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacan,” she said, adding that her “thoughts are with their family and loved ones”.



The Teotihuacan pyramids are among Mexico’s most visited heritage sites, attracting more than 1.8 million international visitors last year, according to government figures.

Security officials said a gun, a knife, and ammunition were recovered after the shooting.