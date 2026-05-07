Ted Turner dies at 87: How CNN founder changed television news and kids’ entertainment in India

In India, CNN became popular during 24 hours live Gulf War coverage during the year 1991. (Reuters/ File)

Written by Paramita Datta

Ted Turner, 87, the founder of CNN (Cable News Network) and the man behind the launch of Cartoon Network India, died on Wednesday. Turner transformed global television by building the world’s first 24-hour English-language news channel and later introducing round-the-clock cartoon broadcasting to Indian audiences.

How Cartoon Network changed children’s television in India

Cartoon Network launched in India on May 1, 1995, becoming the country’s first dedicated children’s television channel. Originally launched by Turner on October 1, 1992, the network was also the first TV channel in the world to air cartoons 24 hours a day.

When Cartoon Network India debuted, it featured classic Hanna-Barbera shows such as The Yogi Bear Show, Top Cat, The Flintstones, and Scooby-Doo. Over the years, the channel expanded its lineup with globally popular animated series including Tom & Jerry, The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Dragon Ball Z. Many of these shows were later dubbed into regional Indian languages, helping Cartoon Network connect deeply with Indian children and families.