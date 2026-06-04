Indian national Tarsem Singh faces deportation after Ohio crash killed pregnant teenager

An Indian national facing multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Ohio crash that killed a pregnant teenager and her unborn child could face deportation proceedings after the conclusion of his criminal case, US authorities have said.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged an arrest detainer against 33-year-old Tarsem Singh, who was charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide. Singh is currently being held on a $1 million bond, as per reports.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated, “This is yet another tragic reminder of why illegal aliens should not be driving cars on America’s roads.”

She tried to leave several times: The relationship with Tarsem Singh

“A 17-year-old woman (Ashlee Holmes) and her unborn child are now dead as a result of this illegal alien’s reckless actions. We have lodged an arrest detainer with Ohio authorities to ensure this illegal alien is never released and allowed back behind the wheel to put more innocent lives at risk,” he added.

According to the victims’ family, Singh was the father of Ashlee’s unborn child. Relatives told Newsweek that Ashlee tried to leave the relationship several times but was not successful.

How the chase ended in a head-on crash

According to investigators, the crash occurred on February 16 after Singh allegedly led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in Darke County, Ohio. Authorities said the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph before the Range Rover he was driving lost control, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee.

Ashlee, who was pregnant and travelling as a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected during the crash and later died from her injuries. Her unborn child also did not survive. The driver of the Jeep sustained injuries but remained conscious and alert, according to local reports.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s crash report stated that the vehicle was initially recorded travelling at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone before accelerating to more than 120 mph during the chase. Investigators said the SUV failed to negotiate a curve before overturning several times after the collision.

The donkey route: Indian illegal immigration to the US

The DHS said Singh entered the US illegally through the southern border in California in February 2017. He was arrested at the time but later released on bond by an immigration judge.

Under the ICE detainer, Singh is expected to remain in custody and could be subject to deportation proceedings following the outcome of the criminal case. A jury trial is scheduled for August 17 to 21.

Family backs deportation move

Speaking to Newsweek, teen’s mother, Annette Holmes, said she supports Singh’s removal from the country.

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“Nobody should ever deserve to die while pregnant with their first kid,” Holmes said, adding that she would not want Singh to remain in the country if convicted.

Family members described the victim as a caring and optimistic teenager who enjoyed music, animals and spending time with loved ones. Her sister, Hailey Holmes, said she was devoted to her family and had ambitions of pursuing a medical career.

According to her mother, her daughter hoped to become a healthcare professional and wanted to help people suffering from heart-related illnesses after losing her father to a heart condition.

Singh’s attorney declined to comment on the case, which remains pending. Under US law, Singh is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.