US student pilot on solo flight asked to land amid ground stop, he says ‘don’t know what to do’

Amid the ongoing flight disruptions in the US over a communications outage, a video has surfaced of a student pilot in Texas seeking help from the Air traffic control after he was advised to land the aircraft following the nationwide outage.

The student pilot, whose identity is not known yet, was on his first solo cross-country flight from Hicks Airfield in Texas when he came in contact with controllers at the Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, CNN reported.

An audio recording of the exchange between the student pilot and controller at the Fort Worth Meacham International Airport has now surfaced.