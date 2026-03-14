Strong chemical smell forces 1-hour flight halt at 4 major DC-area airports

Four airports serving Washington, DC, Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia, halted all flights. (Photo: X/@boston25)

Four airports serving Washington, DC, Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia, halted all flights on Friday evening for over an hour because of a strong chemical smell that was impeding air traffic controllers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop affected Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Richmond International Airport, FAA Secretary Sean Duffy announced on social media Friday.