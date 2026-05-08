US pushes new UN action on Iran, China-Russia veto threat looms

The United States has urged United Nations member states to support a new Security Council resolution demanding that Iran halt attacks and mining operations in the Strait of Hormuz. However, diplomats say the proposal is likely to face vetoes from China and Russia, setting the stage for another diplomatic showdown at the United Nations over the Iran conflict.

The draft resolution, led by Bahrain and backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, calls on Iran to stop attacks in the strategic waterway and disclose the locations of any naval mines that may have been deployed in the area. Washington has argued that the move is necessary to protect international shipping and global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes.