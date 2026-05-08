US pushes new UN action on Iran, China-Russia veto threat looms

The United States has urged United Nations member states to support a new Security Council resolution demanding that Iran halt attacks and mining operations in the Strait of Hormuz. However, diplomats say the proposal is likely to face vetoes from China and Russia, setting the stage for another diplomatic showdown at the United Nations over the Iran conflict.
The draft resolution, led by Bahrain and backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, calls on Iran to stop attacks in the strategic waterway and disclose the locations of any naval mines that may have been deployed in the area. Washington has argued that the move is necessary to protect international shipping and global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes.
US warns against blocking the proposal
At the UN, US ambassador Mike Waltz, speaking alongside Gulf envoys, warned that countries opposing the resolution would be “setting a very dangerous precedent”. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also framed the vote as a test of the UN’s credibility on maritime security.
China, Russia likely to veto resolution
Diplomats familiar with the closed-door negotiations said China and Russia have strongly objected to the wording of the draft and are expected to veto it if it reaches a vote. According to reports, Beijing has raised concerns over references to Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which could open the door to coercive measures, while Moscow has pushed for major revisions or the complete withdrawal of the draft.
Iran rejects draft as ‘one-sided’
Iran has firmly rejected the proposal. Tehran’s representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, described the draft as “deeply flawed, one-sided, and politically motivated”. He also accused Washington of lacking the moral authority to present itself as a defender of maritime security while US forces continue operations targeting Iranian vessels in the Gulf.
Earlier Hormuz resolution also failed
The latest diplomatic effort comes just weeks after an earlier US-backed resolution on the Hormuz crisis failed at the Security Council following vetoes by China and Russia. Both countries had criticised that proposal as a potential pathway for authorising US military action against Iran.
Wider geopolitical impact looms
The dispute is also expected to have broader geopolitical consequences. A Chinese veto could complicate plans for US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China, where the Iran conflict and disruptions to global oil shipping are likely to dominate discussions.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More