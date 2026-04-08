‘A big day for world peace’: Trump says Iran ‘wants it to happen’ after ceasefire deal

US President ⁠Donald ​Trump ​said on Wednesday ​the ⁠United States will ‌be ⁠helping ⁠with ⁠the ‌traffic buildup ​in ‌the ‌Strait ​of ​Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 8, 2026 10:10 AM IST First published on: Apr 8, 2026 at 09:51 AM IST
US vs Israel, Iran War News Live: us iran war live updatesUS vs Israel, Iran War News Live: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

After announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump said the agreement could mark a turning point for the region, claiming both sides were ready to step back from conflict.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” His remarks came hours after Washington and Tehran signalled a temporary truce aimed at easing tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Iran US
Trump said on Wednesday the United States will help ⁠with ​the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. (Screengrab/@realDonaldTrump)

Trump added that the United States would help manage the “traffic buildup” in the strategic waterway and ensure stability during the ceasefire period. “There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made,” he said, linking the deal to economic recovery and trade.

He also suggested Iran could begin rebuilding efforts following weeks of conflict, saying the US would be “loading up with supplies of all kinds” and remain present to make sure the agreement holds. “I feel confident that it will,” he wrote.

Trump said the developments could usher in a broader transformation across the region. “Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East,” he added.

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The comments reflect Trump’s attempt to frame the ceasefire not only as a diplomatic breakthrough but also as a step towards economic revival and long-term stability in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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