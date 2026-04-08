‘A big day for world peace’: Trump says Iran ‘wants it to happen’ after ceasefire deal

US vs Israel, Iran War News Live: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

After announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump said the agreement could mark a turning point for the region, claiming both sides were ready to step back from conflict.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” His remarks came hours after Washington and Tehran signalled a temporary truce aimed at easing tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.