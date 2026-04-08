‘A big day for world peace’: Trump says Iran ‘wants it to happen’ after ceasefire deal

After announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump said the agreement could mark a turning point for the region, claiming both sides were ready to step back from conflict.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” His remarks came hours after Washington and Tehran signalled a temporary truce aimed at easing tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump added that the United States would help manage the “traffic buildup” in the strategic waterway and ensure stability during the ceasefire period. “There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made,” he said, linking the deal to economic recovery and trade.
He also suggested Iran could begin rebuilding efforts following weeks of conflict, saying the US would be “loading up with supplies of all kinds” and remain present to make sure the agreement holds. “I feel confident that it will,” he wrote.
Trump said the developments could usher in a broader transformation across the region. “Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East,” he added.
The comments reflect Trump’s attempt to frame the ceasefire not only as a diplomatic breakthrough but also as a step towards economic revival and long-term stability in the region.