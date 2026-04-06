US Supreme Court clears way for dismissal of case against Trump ally Steve Bannon

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon sits during his appearance at the New York Supreme Court in New York City, US. (Photo: REUTERS/ File)

The US Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for the Justice Department to move forward with dismissing a criminal case in which Steve Bannon, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was convicted after defying a congressional subpoena.

The justices threw out a lower court’s decision to uphold Bannon’s 2022 conviction for refusing to turn over documents or testify to a congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump’s Justice Department, in urging the Supreme Court to toss the lower court’s decision, told the ⁠justices in ​court papers it has determined that dismissal of Bannon’s case “is in the interests of justice.” The department already had filed a motion to dismiss the case at the trial court level.