The 990-foot SS United States ship will be deliberately flooded in the Gulf of Mexico, about 25 miles southwest of Destin, Florida. (Wikimedia Commons)
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The SS United States, once the world’s fastest ocean liner and a vessel longer than the Titanic, is set to be sunk off the coast of Florida on Wednesday to create what organisers say will be the world’s largest artificial reef.
The 990-foot (302-metre) ship will be deliberately flooded in the Gulf of Mexico, about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Destin, Florida. The $13.5 million project is aimed at creating a marine habitat for species such as tuna, marlin and swordfish, while attracting divers and fishing enthusiasts to the region, news agency Associated Press reported.
The sinking was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved forward by a day because of concerns over worsening weather conditions. A fleet of tugboats had towed the vessel from Mobile, Alabama, to its designated location off Florida’s Panhandle.
The ship will be sunk without explosives. Nick Tomecek, a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, told AP that workers had prepared the vessel for controlled flooding by removing tanks connected to its seawater system, cutting large openings in its decks and taking out more than 400 portholes. Once the valves are opened, seawater will enter the hull and bring the ship down.
Express InfoGenIE · Visual story
The last voyage of the SS United States
The world’s fastest ocean liner is being sunk to become the largest artificial reef. Tap through its story.
Sinking scheduled: Wednesday, November 11, off Destin, Florida, brought forward a day because of forecast bad weather. Check the official deployment status for updates.
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The world’s fastest ocean liner is about to sink.
On purpose. Here is the last voyage of the SS United States.
← Back
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41mph average
Queen Mary, 1938
Maiden voyage, July 1952
3 days, 10 hrs, 40 mins
A transatlantic record never beaten. It beat the Queen Mary’s 1938 record by 4.5 mph.
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Titanic · 882 ft
SS United States · 990 ft
+108 ft
Bigger than the Titanic
990 ft long. 108 ft longer than the Titanic.
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SS United StatesFirst class · Transatlantic800+crossings
GKGrace KellyActor
ETElizabeth TaylorActor
JKJohn F. KennedyPresident
EVEdward VIIIBritain’s former king
BCBill ClintonIn 1968, on his way to Oxford
Who sailed
Hollywood stars, a president and a king
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1969Retired from service
1996Docked in Philadelphia
2021Dock fees doubled to $1,700 a day
2024Evicted by court order
The long decline
Decades of stalled plans
Hotel, museum and cruise proposals never raised enough money or momentum.
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$1m
Reef project$13.5 million
2024
Okaloosa County, Florida, buys the ship
It saves the liner from the scrapyard and plans an artificial reef.
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Where will the SS United States sink?
22nautical milesSouthwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida
990 ftShip length
180 ftApproximate seabed depth
55–60 ftUpper deck below surfaceEstimates vary by report
25 milesApproximate distance from Destin
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Find the wreck
Destin
Pensacola
Panama City
SS United States reef site
Gulf of Mexico
Deployment location
30° 07.148′ N, 86° 46.755′ W
About 22 nautical miles (roughly 25 miles) southwest of Destin, between Pensacola and Panama City.
Source: Okaloosa County, via Pensacola News Journal and Visit Florida
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1 · Funnels and mast removed2 · 400+ portholes taken out3 · 10 ft x 10 ft holes cut in the decks4 · Valves open, water floods the hull
Getting ready
No explosives
Federal rules bar explosives, so the ship is sunk by controlled flooding.
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How deep will it go?
180 ft ↓
1. Surface
The 990-foot ocean liner floats at the deployment site.
2. Controlled flooding
Seawater enters through prepared valves. No explosives are being used.
3. Descent
The hull gradually fills and the ship sinks.
4. Seabed
The ship settles approximately 180 feet below the surface.
Tap the steps above to move the ship. No explosives are used: federal rules bar them, so the hull is flooded instead.
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What happens after it sinks?
🔬 Monitoring
🐟 Fish move in
Fish and other marine organisms colonise the structure.
🦠 Life takes hold
Microbes, corals and sponges begin to settle.
🤿 Visitors arrive
Divers and anglers may visit once access is officially opened.
🔬 Scientists watch
Researchers monitor how the ecosystem develops over time.
Tap each stage to watch the reef build up.
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A scientific experiment beneath the sea
132sampling locations
Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will collect water samples around the ship to study changes in water chemistry, microbial activity and biological colonisation.
The research will help scientists understand how a large artificial structure develops into a functioning marine ecosystem.
Source: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, announced November 11, 2026
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Timeline
1952Maiden voyage; sets a transatlantic speed record
1969Withdrawn from service
2024Okaloosa County buys the vessel for the reef project
Feb 2025Towed from Philadelphia
Nov 9, 2026Leaves Mobile under tow
Nov 10, 2026Reaches the deployment area
Nov 11, 2026Planned controlled sinking, brought forward because of weather
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Test your knowledge: The final voyage
of 3 answered · Score /3
1. How far offshore is the SS United States’ planned reef location?
✓ Correct. About 22 nautical miles southwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.
✗ Not quite. Try again: tap another answer.
2. How will the ship be sunk?
✓ Correct. Seawater enters through prepared valves. Federal rules bar explosives.
✗ Not quite. Try again: tap another answer.
3. How many locations will researchers sample around the ship?
✓ Correct. Woods Hole scientists will sample 132 locations.
✗ Not quite. Try again: tap another answer.
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“
While she will soon rest beneath the waves, her story will live on.
Susan GibbsGranddaughter of designer William Francis Gibbs
Legacy
A museum on shore
Plans are advanced for a shore-based museum featuring the funnels and items from the ship.
Sources: The Washington Post (map of the sinking site); Associated Press (ship’s history and sinking preparations); Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (research on the new reef); Pensacola News Journal (location, schedule and livestream); Visit Florida (deployment and diving information); The Guardian; Okaloosa County. Base map: Natural Earth.
It is expected to rest in about 180 feet (55 metres) of water, with its upper deck around 60 feet (18 metres) below the surface, making it accessible to recreational divers.
SS United States: From record-breaking ocean liner to artificial reef
Built in Virginia in 1950 and 1951, the SS United States made its maiden voyage in 1952, setting a transatlantic speed record that remains unbeaten by a passenger liner.
The ship completed its first eastbound crossing in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, averaging nearly 36 knots, or about 41 miles per hour, according to The Guardian. It surpassed the previous record held by Britain’s RMS Queen Mary.
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At 990 feet, the vessel is 108 feet longer than the Titanic, which sank after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage in 1912.
The SS United States completed more than 800 Atlantic crossings and carried several prominent passengers over the years. Among them were Hollywood stars Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, former US President John F. Kennedy, Britain’s former King Edward VIII and Bill Clinton, who travelled aboard the ship in 1968 while heading to Oxford University.
More than 3,000 workers helped build the vessel. Its maiden voyage carried around 1,700 passengers, including Margaret Truman, daughter of then-US President Harry Truman, AP reported.
The ship was withdrawn from service in 1969 as commercial aviation expanded and transatlantic passenger numbers declined. Several proposals to turn it into a floating hotel, museum or entertainment venue failed to secure the necessary funding.
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Decades-long effort to save the historic ship
The ocean liner spent decades docked in Philadelphia as preservationists and successive owners struggled to find a viable way to restore or repurpose it.
The SS United States Conservancy, a non-profit organisation established to save the vessel, had explored several options for preserving it. But mounting maintenance costs, legal disputes and rising dock fees made the effort increasingly difficult.
In 2024, Florida’s Okaloosa County purchased the ship for $1 million and advanced plans to turn it into an artificial reef, The Guardian reported. The vessel was subsequently moved to Mobile, Alabama, where it underwent months of preparation, including the removal of internal fixtures and hazardous materials.
The ship’s two 65-foot smokestacks have also been removed. They are intended to become part of a shore-based museum dedicated to the vessel’s history, alongside other artefacts and memorabilia.
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Susan Gibbs, president and co-founder of the SS United States Conservancy and granddaughter of the ship’s designer, William Francis Gibbs, said the project would allow the vessel’s story to continue even after it disappears beneath the water.
“While she will soon rest beneath the waves, her story will live on,” she said, according to The Guardian.
Scientists to study how marine life develops around the ship
The artificial reef project is also expected to provide scientists with an opportunity to study how marine ecosystems develop around large man-made structures.
Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) said they would monitor changes in water chemistry, microbial activity and marine life around the wreck. The research will examine how organisms colonise the ship and how a new underwater ecosystem develops over time.
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The scientists plan to collect water samples from 132 locations around the vessel to study elements released as its steel structure corrodes. The findings could help researchers understand how artificial reefs support marine biodiversity.
The SS United States will join around 500 artificial reefs already located in the surrounding waters. The previous largest ship-based artificial reef was created from the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier, which was sunk off Pensacola in 2006.
Okaloosa County officials hope the new reef will help establish the Florida Panhandle as a major destination for divers and fishing enthusiasts.