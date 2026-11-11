The SS United States, once the world’s fastest ocean liner and a vessel longer than the Titanic, is set to be sunk off the coast of Florida on Wednesday to create what organisers say will be the world’s largest artificial reef.

The 990-foot (302-metre) ship will be deliberately flooded in the Gulf of Mexico, about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Destin, Florida. The $13.5 million project is aimed at creating a marine habitat for species such as tuna, marlin and swordfish, while attracting divers and fishing enthusiasts to the region, news agency Associated Press reported.

The sinking was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved forward by a day because of concerns over worsening weather conditions. A fleet of tugboats had towed the vessel from Mobile, Alabama, to its designated location off Florida’s Panhandle.