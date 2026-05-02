Spirit Airlines shuts down, first major aviation casualty of Iran war fuel shock

A departure board displays cancelled Spirit Airlines flights at Orlando International Airport, on May 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

Bankrupt budget carrier Spirit Airlines has ceased operations, becoming the first major aviation casualty linked to the ongoing Iran war, after failing to secure creditor support for a US government-backed rescue plan, news agency Reuters reported.

The airline said it had “started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” with all flights cancelled and passengers advised not to go to airports, another news agency Associated Press reported. The shutdown ends a 34-year run for the ultra-low-cost carrier that once accounted for about 5% of US flights and employed roughly 17,000 people.

The collapse is also a political setback for US President Donald Trump, whose administration had proposed a $500 million bailout in exchange for warrants equivalent to 90% equity, Reuters said. Talks, however, ended without agreement.