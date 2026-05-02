Spirit Airlines shuts down, first major aviation casualty of Iran war fuel shock

The airline said it had “started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” with all flights cancelled and passengers advised not to go to airports,

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: May 2, 2026 06:18 PM IST
Spirit AirlinesA departure board displays cancelled Spirit Airlines flights at Orlando International Airport, on May 2, 2026. (REUTERS)
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Bankrupt budget carrier Spirit Airlines has ceased operations, becoming the first major aviation casualty linked to the ongoing Iran war, after failing to secure creditor support for a US government-backed rescue plan, news agency Reuters reported.

The airline said it had “started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” with all flights cancelled and passengers advised not to go to airports, another news agency Associated Press reported. The shutdown ends a 34-year run for the ultra-low-cost carrier that once accounted for about 5% of US flights and employed roughly 17,000 people.

The collapse is also a political setback for US President Donald Trump, whose administration had proposed a $500 million bailout in exchange for warrants equivalent to 90% equity, Reuters said. Talks, however, ended without agreement.

Fuel price shock from Iran war triggers collapse

The immediate trigger was a sharp spike in jet fuel prices following a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict, Reuters reported.

Spirit said “the recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted [its] financial outlook,” according to Reuters.

Its restructuring plan had assumed jet fuel prices of around $2.24 per gallon in 2026, but costs surged to about $4.51 by late April, effectively derailing its bankruptcy exit strategy, Reuters said.

Jet fuel typically accounts for about a quarter of airline operating expenses, making low-cost carriers especially vulnerable to price shocks.

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Industry faces worst crisis since Covid-19

The Iran war has pushed the global aviation sector into its deepest crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic, with airlines struggling to absorb soaring costs and operational disruptions, Reuters reported.

Spirit’s failure highlights how weaker carriers are being hit first.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian warned that the war’s spillover effects “risk pushing other fragile businesses over the edge and severely burdening vulnerable households and economies alike,” Reuters reported.

Spirit had already been under pressure post-pandemic, as travellers shifted from bare-bones fares to more comfort-focused flying, undermining the ultra-low-cost model.

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Rivals move quickly to fill the gap

Competitors, including JetBlue and Frontier, are already moving to capture Spirit’s market share, Reuters reported.

JetBlue announced expanded services from Fort Lauderdale, one of Spirit’s key hubs, adding 11 new cities and increasing frequencies on existing routes.

Airlines roll out rescue fares for stranded passengers:

  • Frontier: Systemwide discounts and new summer routes
  • JetBlue: $99 fares through midweek
  • Southwest, United, American: Capped or discounted tickets

Jobs, passengers, and competition take a hit

The shutdown is expected to put thousands of jobs at risk and reduce competition, likely pushing fares higher, especially for budget travellers, AP reported.

Spirit carried around 1.7 million domestic passengers in February, though its market share had already fallen to 3.9% from 5.1% a year earlier, Reuters reported.

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Budget-conscious travellers and leisure flyers are expected to be hit hardest, particularly in markets like Florida and Las Vegas where Spirit had a strong presence.

Bailout effort collapses amid internal divisions

Despite last-minute efforts, the bailout failed amid disagreements within the Trump administration and resistance from creditors, Reuters reported.

Trump said, “If we can help them, we will… but only if it’s a good deal,” according to the report.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also indicated there was little private-sector appetite to rescue the airline, telling Reuters: “If no one else wants to buy them, why would we buy them?”

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A creditor close to the deal added,  “You can’t breathe life into a corpse.”

A warning sign for global aviation

Spirit’s collapse underscores how geopolitical conflicts are directly destabilising industries far beyond the battlefield. With fuel volatility, disrupted trade routes, and weak balance sheets across airlines, this may not be an isolated failure, Reuters reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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