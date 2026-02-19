US: 8 skiers dead in California avalanche, thick snow makes retrieval impossible

This image provided by the Nevada County Sheriff's Office shows members of a rescue team in Soda Springs, California on Tuesday (via AP)

At least eight skiers have been located dead in the remote Lake Tahoe area of California, US. The eight skiers were earlier reported missing after an avalanche struck on Tuesday. Search crews are still looking for one remaining skier, though authorities now believe that person did not survive either, reported British news website BBC. Officials noted that one of those killed was married to a member of one of the rescue teams, a circumstance they said has made the ongoing operation emotionally difficult.

Fifteen people were initially unaccounted for after a slide roughly the size of a football field swept through the Castle Peak zone at about 11:30 AM local time. Six were pulled out alive.