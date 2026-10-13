One dead, several injured in roller coaster accident at US amusement park: Video

One person has died and several others were injured in an incident involving a rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park in Georgia, United States, on Monday afternoon, BBC reported.

The incident occurred at the amusement park about 15 miles (24 km) northwest of Atlanta, the state capital. The authorities have yet to establish the reason of the death or what caused the injuries, according to news agency AP.

While officials have not identified the ride involved, footage aired by local television stations showed passengers being evacuated from the ‘Goliath rollercoaster’. The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the incident, the reports said.

🚨🇺🇸 A person has DIED at Six Flags Over Georgia as riders were being evacuated from a roller coaster. The massive ride standing nearly 200 FEET tall and reaching speeds of 70 MPH, The Goliath, stopped with passengers stranded on the track. The park says it’s cooperating with investigators, but the cause of death remains UNKNOWN. Writer: Sol https://t.co/MhVxooSdy8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 12, 2026

Neither the police nor Six Flags identified the ride involved. However, aerial footage and local television broadcasts showed passengers being helped off the Goliath rollercoaster, which, according to the BBC, appeared to have stopped during the incident.

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Witnesses told local media they had seen a man being thrown from the ride, although the report said it could not independently verify these accounts. According to the BBC, a local broadcaster quoted a witness who said the man fell onto the roof of a haunted house attraction inside the park.

Authorities have not confirmed how the person died, and officials have yet to establish what caused the injuries.

Park, authorities investigating incident

A spokesperson for Six Flags said park employees and local authorities responded immediately and were cooperating with the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” AP cited the spokesperson as saying.

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In a separate statement reported by the BBC, Six Flags said: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The park said it was working with local authorities as they examined the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mayor of Georgia’s city Mableton, Michael Owens said the city’s public safety director was coordinating with police and park security in response to the situation, the BBC reported.

The BBC also said it had contacted local police, fire authorities and park officials for further information.

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What is the Goliath rollercoaster?

Although officials have not confirmed which ride was involved, footage broadcast by local television stations showed passengers being evacuated from Goliath.

The rollercoaster opened in 2006 and reaches a height of around 200 feet (61 metres), with a drop of approximately 170 feet. It can reach speeds of up to 70 mph (113 kmph), the BBC noted.

The ride features a 540-degree spiral. Its approximately three-and-a-half-minute course takes passengers through sharp turns and over large hills. Six Flags rates Goliath at four out of five on its thrill scale, which measures the intensity of its attractions.

According to the Doan Law Firm, which handles amusement park accident cases, the death would be at least the seventh reported at the Georgia park. One previous death involved a man who suffered what was believed to be a heart attack while riding Goliath in 2006, news agency AP reported.

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Six Flags faces scrutiny over another rollercoaster

The latest incident comes amid separate legal scrutiny involving a rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California.

Last month, the park announced that it would retire its X2 rollercoaster following lawsuits alleging that riders had suffered serious brain injuries after using the attraction.

Six Flags said the ride had undergone various safety tests but decided to discontinue it because it was “the right thing to do”, the BBC reported.

AP reported that the company had recently settled a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding X2 in 2022. Three additional lawsuits alleging traumatic brain injuries were filed last week.

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Six Flags is North America’s largest amusement park operator, with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resorts across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Georgia incident also follows the death of a 32-year-old man last year after he rode a high-speed rollercoaster at Universal Epic Universe theme park in Florida. His death was attributed to blunt impact injuries and was ruled accidental, AP reported.