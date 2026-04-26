Same hotel, decades apart: Shooting at Trump dinner revives memories of 1981 Reagan attack

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton after shots were fired near a Secret Service screening checkpoint. (AP Photo)

White House dinner shooting: A gunman on Saturday fired shots during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner attended by US President Donald Trump at Washington Hilton. This was the same hotel where former president Ronald Reagan was shot at in 1981, according to BBC News.

On Saturday evening, Trump and other officials were evacuated after gunfire was reported near the venue. The overlap in location has brought renewed attention to one of the most well-known attacks on a former US president.

1981: Reagan shooting at same venue

On March 30, 1981, Reagan was shot as he left the same hotel after a speech. The attacker, John Hinckley Jr., fired multiple shots, one of which ricocheted off a presidential limousine and struck Reagan in the chest.

(Former US President Ronald Reagan. Photo: Wikimedia commons )

He suffered a puncture in his lung, a fracture in his rib, and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. He later recovered and returned to office.

His press secretary, James Brady, was also shot at in the incident and suffered severe injuries that left him disabled for life. His case later led to US gun control legislation, including background checks.

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2026: Trump evacuated after shooting scare

In the latest incident, Trump was escorted out of the venue by security after shots were reported near a screening area outside the main hall.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

He later said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe.

Authorities said one suspect was in custody and that the situation was being investigated. The condition of those involved has not been fully disclosed.

Timeline link: Same site, different moments

The Washington Hilton remains marked by the 1981 attack, with a plaque identifying the location where Reagan was shot.

Saturday’s incident at the same venue has drawn attention to the historical link, even as officials continue to assess what happened during the current shooting.