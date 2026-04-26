Same hotel, decades apart: Shooting at Trump dinner revives memories of 1981 Reagan attack

Today's shooting incident took place at the Washington Hilton on Connecticut Avenue - the same hotel in which Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded in 1981.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 26, 2026 12:56 PM IST First published on: Apr 26, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton after shots were fired near a Secret Service screening checkpoint. (AP Photo)

White House dinner shooting: A gunman on Saturday fired shots during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner attended by US President Donald Trump at Washington Hilton. This was the same hotel where former president Ronald Reagan was shot at in 1981, according to BBC News.

On Saturday evening, Trump and other officials were evacuated after gunfire was reported near the venue. The overlap in location has brought renewed attention to one of the most well-known attacks on a former US president.

1981: Reagan shooting at same venue

On March 30, 1981, Reagan was shot as he left the same hotel after a speech. The attacker, John Hinckley Jr., fired multiple shots, one of which ricocheted off a presidential limousine and struck Reagan in the chest.

US shooting
(Former US President Ronald Reagan. Photo: Wikimedia commons )

He suffered a puncture in his lung, a fracture in his rib, and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. He later recovered and returned to office.

His press secretary, James Brady, was also shot at in the incident and suffered severe injuries that left him disabled for life. His case later led to US gun control legislation, including background checks.

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2026: Trump evacuated after shooting scare

In the latest incident, Trump was escorted out of the venue by security after shots were reported near a screening area outside the main hall.

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President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

He later said, “A shooter has been apprehended,” adding that he and Vice President JD Vance were safe.
Authorities said one suspect was in custody and that the situation was being investigated. The condition of those involved has not been fully disclosed.

Timeline link: Same site, different moments

The Washington Hilton remains marked by the 1981 attack, with a plaque identifying the location where Reagan was shot.

Saturday’s incident at the same venue has drawn attention to the historical link, even as officials continue to assess what happened during the current shooting.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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