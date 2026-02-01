Several people, including child, shot at Mardi Gras parade in Louisiana: report

Law enforcement and emergency crews work at the scene of a shooting at the Clinton Mardi Gras Parade in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo: AP)

Six people, including a child, were injured after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in a small town in Louisiana on Saturday, The Guardian has reported.

The incident took place near a courthouse in Clinton during the town’s annual “Mardi Gras in the Country” parade. Local media said the event was stopped immediately after shots were fired.

According to local outlet WBRZ, one person has been taken into custody. Officials also said they are searching for a vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting.

“The parade was shut down straight away,” the local sheriff told WBRZ, as emergency services moved into the area.

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Clinton Mardi Gras Parade in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo: AP)

The East Feliciana parish sheriff’s office, which is responsible for Clinton, did not respond to requests for comment from The Guardian. However, WBRZ reported that the Louisiana state police have taken over the investigation.

State troopers and sheriff’s deputies blocked off streets near the courthouse while officers worked at the scene, the outlet said.

Clinton is a small town with a population of around 1,300 people. It lies within the wider area around Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s state capital.

People run from the scene as law enforcement take four people into custody near the scene of a shooting at the Clinton Mardi Gras Parade in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo: AP)

The shooting adds to a growing number of similar incidents across the United States. As of Saturday, there had been at least 24 mass shootings nationwide so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The non-partisan group defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

The continued number of such attacks has renewed calls for stronger gun laws in the US. However, Congress has repeatedly failed to pass major gun control legislation despite public pressure.

Investigations into the Clinton shooting are ongoing.