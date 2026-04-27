Suspected gunman at correspondents’ dinner raises security questions; response termed ‘success story’

Members of the US Secret Service and local police work to contain the scene outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during a shooting inside the Washington Hilton. (Photo: AP)

A shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner has raised questions about security arrangements at the high-profile event, even as officials defended the response, according to CNN.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, entered the Washington Hilton hotel and moved past a security checkpoint before being stopped. Authorities believe he intended to target members of the administration, based on writings under review.

Acting US attorney general Todd Blanche described the handling of the incident as “a massive security success story” and later referred to it as an “assassination attempt on President Trump”.

Questions over access and screening

Video reviewed by officials shows the suspect moving quickly through an area where screening measures were in place. He was carrying a shotgun, a handgun and knives, according to law enforcement.

A federal law enforcement official said, “That shouldn’t have happened that way; he should have been stopped before he got into the lobby area.”

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Individuals in the lobby of the Washington Hilton following an incident that disrupted the White House Correspondents Dinner. (Photo: AP)

However, former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow said the situation did not amount to a failure.

“I don’t think it was a security failure,” he said, adding that “there are things you can always learn” and that “we’re not going to get a zero-risk environment.”

Response and evacuation

Security personnel moved quickly to secure Donald Trump and other officials, including Vice-President JD Vance, following established procedures. One Secret Service officer was hit in a protective vest during the exchange.

FBI officers leave the scene after responding to an address connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner. (Photo: AP)

Officials said agents had to assess risks before responding with force. “You can’t just arbitrarily fire your gun,” Wackrow said, noting the suspect was subdued within a short time.

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Review and next steps

The incident has prompted discussions within the administration and the Secret Service about future security planning, including whether senior officials should attend such events together.

Security preparations for the annual dinner typically begin weeks in advance, but the suspect’s status as a hotel guest and his travel by train allowed him to bypass some layers of screening.

Blanche said authorities would review the incident but defended the overall response. “The Secret Service did their jobs last night,” he said.