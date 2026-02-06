Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘We need to know you have her’: Savannah Guthrie’s family issues desperate video plea as FBI joins hunt for missing mother

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson late on Saturday night.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 12:52 PM IST First published on: Feb 6, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Savannah Guthrie Mom MissingThis image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Photo: AP/X)

The family of Nancy Guthrie has released a fresh video message asking anyone holding the 84-year-old woman to contact them and prove she is alive, as investigators continue to treat her disappearance as a possible abduction.

The FBI has now joined the investigation alongside the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or the arrest of those responsible, according to ABC News.

Family appeal

In the short video released on Thursday, Camron Guthrie, brother of Today show presenter Savannah Guthrie, spoke directly to the people believed to be holding their mother.

Also read What police know so far about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

He added, “We have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

Story continues below this ad

Police say no suspect identified

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said no suspect or person of interest has been identified so far.
“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there,” Nanos said. “We want her home.”

Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing
This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

He said investigators are working on the assumption that she is alive and will continue to do so until proven otherwise.

Timeline after last sighting

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson late on Saturday night.

She had returned home shortly before 10pm after dinner with her family. Her family reported her missing on Sunday after she failed to attend church.

Story continues below this ad

Nanos said the home’s doorbell camera disconnected at about 1:47am on Sunday and is not in police possession. At 2:12am, camera software detected a person, but no footage exists due to a lack of subscription. At 2:28am, her pacemaker app disconnected from the phone.

He confirmed that Nancy Guthrie’s blood was found on her porch but did not confirm forced entry.

Ransom messages and arrest

Authorities are reviewing ransom letters sent to media outlets and the family. FBI agent Heith Janke said one letter included payment deadlines and details that may already have been public.

Most Read
1‘Shame’: Trump says Epstein Files scrutiny of Bill Clinton ‘bothers’ him
2‘Leave Iran now’: US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be ‘ready for detention’
3UK seeks explanation from Air India over Boeing 787 Dreamliner fuel switch incident
4‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files
5What police know so far about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother
6‘India free to buy oil from any country’: Russia on Trump’s claim after call with PM Modi
Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing
A sign of solidarity from neighbors at Nancy Guthrie’s home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O’Hara)

One man, Derrick Callella, has been arrested for allegedly sending fake ransom texts demanding Bitcoin. Officials said he is not linked to the main ransom letter.

Story continues below this ad

Nanos said Nancy Guthrie needs medication that could be fatal if missed for more than 24 hours.

The FBI said it is analysing digital data and working with technology companies as part of the investigation. Anyone with information has been urged to contact local authorities.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 06, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us