‘We need to know you have her’: Savannah Guthrie’s family issues desperate video plea as FBI joins hunt for missing mother

This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Photo: AP/X)

The family of Nancy Guthrie has released a fresh video message asking anyone holding the 84-year-old woman to contact them and prove she is alive, as investigators continue to treat her disappearance as a possible abduction.

The FBI has now joined the investigation alongside the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or the arrest of those responsible, according to ABC News.

Family appeal

In the short video released on Thursday, Camron Guthrie, brother of Today show presenter Savannah Guthrie, spoke directly to the people believed to be holding their mother.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

He added, “We have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

Police say no suspect identified

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said no suspect or person of interest has been identified so far.

“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there,” Nanos said. “We want her home.”

This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

He said investigators are working on the assumption that she is alive and will continue to do so until proven otherwise.

Timeline after last sighting

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson late on Saturday night.

She had returned home shortly before 10pm after dinner with her family. Her family reported her missing on Sunday after she failed to attend church.

Nanos said the home’s doorbell camera disconnected at about 1:47am on Sunday and is not in police possession. At 2:12am, camera software detected a person, but no footage exists due to a lack of subscription. At 2:28am, her pacemaker app disconnected from the phone.

He confirmed that Nancy Guthrie’s blood was found on her porch but did not confirm forced entry.

Ransom messages and arrest

Authorities are reviewing ransom letters sent to media outlets and the family. FBI agent Heith Janke said one letter included payment deadlines and details that may already have been public.

A sign of solidarity from neighbors at Nancy Guthrie’s home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O’Hara)

One man, Derrick Callella, has been arrested for allegedly sending fake ransom texts demanding Bitcoin. Officials said he is not linked to the main ransom letter.

Nanos said Nancy Guthrie needs medication that could be fatal if missed for more than 24 hours.

The FBI said it is analysing digital data and working with technology companies as part of the investigation. Anyone with information has been urged to contact local authorities.