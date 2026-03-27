Two months after her mother’s unresolved abduction, Savannah Guthrie sets her return to NBC’s ‘Today’ show

Savannah Guthrie will return to her job as a co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show on April 6, the network said on Friday, over two months after her 84-year-old mother’s ⁠unresolved ​abduction. It will be her first in-studio appearance on the show since January 30, two days before her ​mother, Nancy ​Guthrie, was reported missing ⁠from her Arizona home, NBC said.

“It’s hard to imagine ‌doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Savannah Guthrie said ⁠in ⁠an interview broadcast on the show Friday. “But I can’t come ‌back, because it’s my family. ​I think it’s part ‌of my purpose right now.”