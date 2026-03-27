Two months after her mother’s unresolved abduction, Savannah Guthrie sets her return to NBC’s ‘Today’ show

Family members last saw Nancy Guthrie ​on January ​31 after spending the evening at the Tucson home ​of her older daughter, Annie ⁠Guthrie, and her son-in-law.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Savannah GuthrieSavannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on March 5, 2026. (AP File)
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Savannah Guthrie will return to her job as a co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show on April 6, the network said on Friday, over two months after her 84-year-old mother’s ⁠unresolved ​abduction. It will be her first in-studio appearance on the show since January 30, two days before her ​mother, Nancy ​Guthrie, was reported missing ⁠from her Arizona home, NBC said.

“It’s hard to imagine ‌doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Savannah Guthrie said ⁠in ⁠an interview broadcast on the show Friday. “But I can’t come ‌back, because it’s my family. ​I think it’s part ‌of my purpose right now.”

Family members last saw Nancy Guthrie ​on January ​31 after spending the evening at the Tucson home ​of her older daughter, Annie ⁠Guthrie, and her son-in-law.

The family has received ransom notes and has ‌offered ⁠a $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery ​of Nancy Guthrie.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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