Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Family offers $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery

In this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak in New York. (Photo: AP)

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: US news anchor Savannah Guthrie has said that her family is now offering a $1 million reward for information which could lead to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing from her home in Arizona as the search entered 24th day for the 84-year-old.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, the NBC News host said that her family is “aching” for Nancy and that they are hoping for a miracle and hoping that Savannah’ mother will be found alive. However, she acknowledged that it might be too late as authorities said Nancy Guthrie’s health is a concern since she needs vital daily medicine.