Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Family offers $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:33 PM IST First published on: Feb 24, 2026 at 09:28 PM IST
Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing, Nancy GuthrieIn this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak in New York. (Photo: AP)

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: US news anchor Savannah Guthrie has said that her family is now offering a $1 million reward for information which could lead to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing from her home in Arizona as the search entered 24th day for the 84-year-old.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, the NBC News host said that her family is “aching” for Nancy and that they are hoping for a miracle and hoping that Savannah’ mother will be found alive. However, she acknowledged that it might be too late as authorities said Nancy Guthrie’s health is a concern since she needs vital daily medicine.

“She may already be gone. She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven,” Savannah Guthrie said in the Instagram post.

This combo from images provided by the FBI shows surveillance footage at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)

The NBC News presenter added, “We still believe in a miracle, we still believe that she can come home – hope against hope. We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone, she may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves.”

Apart from offering a $1 million reward, Savannah Guthrie added that her family would also donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “Please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward,” she added.

Nancy was last seen at her home in Arizona, just outside Tucson on January 31 and has been missing since the next day. The investigative authorities believe she was kidnapped and the FBI had earlier released a video of a masked man who was seen outside her home on the night she was kidnapped.

Though authorities haven’t revealed publicly much evidence, drops of Nancy’s blood were found on the front porch of her house, AP reported.

