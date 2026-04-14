Saudi Arabia warns Trump: US blockade of Iran could backfire, choke Kingdom’s own oil lifeline, says report

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance. (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia is reportedly urging the United States to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations, warning that President Donald Trump’s move to choke off Iranian oil could provoke Tehran into disrupting other critical shipping lanes.

The blockade, which took effect Monday after weekend talks and Trump’s threats of further bombardment failed to loosen Iran’s grip on Hormuz, is designed to squeeze an Iranian economy already battered by months of war. But Saudi Arabia has cautioned Washington that Iran could hit back by shutting the Bab al-Mandeb, the Red Sea chokepoint that has become the kingdom’s lifeline for oil exports since Hormuz was sealed off, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Arab officials.