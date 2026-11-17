Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed personal empathy for former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, calling him a long-time hero and saying it is difficult to imagine the artificial intelligence revolution without him. However, Altman stopped short of endorsing Huang’s return to the chipmaker.
“Jensen has long been a hero of mine. Heroes have flaws. I am grateful for the company he’s built,” Altman said in a Reuters video posted on X on Monday.
“I do have personal, strong empathy to a situation like this… But it’s hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen,” he added.
Asked whether Huang should return as Nvidia CEO, Altman said, “I don’t think I know enough to answer that question.” He also recalled his own removal from the top job at OpenAI in 2023, saying he remembered what that experience was like.
OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said he can’t imagine the AI revolution without former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, describing him as a ‘hero,’ adding that ‘heroes have flaws’ https://t.co/RxvNzHkj2Q https://t.co/SH0JfrLFXK
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 16, 2026
Calls for Huang’s reinstatement
Altman’s remarks come amid a growing campaign in Silicon Valley calling for Huang’s reinstatement. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney are among those who have backed the effort. US President Donald Trump has also said he would not mind seeing Huang return to the top job.
Trump said on Monday that he “would certainly not mind” if Huang was reinstated, joining hundreds of thousands of people supporting the “Bring Back Jensen” campaign.
In an open letter signed by more than 165,000 people, the demand was raised to the company’s board members to “bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts”.
Huang resigned after he admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang
Huang’s resignation came after he admitted to having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, posing as a businesswoman in Singapore and two other extramarital affairs with Nvidia employees. According to the Financial Times, Huang, who has been at the helm of the company, has discussed a possible return to the company with people close to him. Huang’s associates told FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia CEO’s return and would try to garner support from the White House.
“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang’s support. The corporate succession story gained another perspective with the huge support for Huang, whose impact stretches from some of the employees, shareholders, Silicon Valley, the Taiwanese supply chain and Washington.
Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, was lit with messages including “Taiwan Loves Jensen.” A few key shareholders, such as Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital Management CEO Brad Gerstner, have asked Nvidia not to rush to replace him before all the facts are known.