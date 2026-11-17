OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed personal empathy for former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, calling him a long-time hero and saying it is difficult to imagine the artificial intelligence revolution without him. However, Altman stopped short of endorsing Huang’s return to the chipmaker.

“Jensen has long been a hero of mine. Heroes have flaws. I am grateful for the company he’s built,” Altman said in a Reuters video posted on X on Monday.

“I do have personal, strong empathy to a situation like this… But it’s hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen,” he added.

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Asked whether Huang should return as Nvidia CEO, Altman said, “I don’t think I know enough to answer that question.” He also recalled his own removal from the top job at OpenAI in 2023, saying he remembered what that experience was like.