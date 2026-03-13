Pentagon chief on Iran war: ‘US will deliver highest volume of strikes on today’ | Hegseth’s top 5 quotes

The US will continue advancing its campaign in West Asia and deliver the highest volume of strikes on Iran on Friday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Pentagon briefing.

Hegseth also said the US and Israel have struck over 15,000 targets in Iran since the conflict began on February 28.

Amid the ongoing global energy crisis and mixed signals from the Trump administration on the status of the conflict, Hegseth reiterated his Department’s strategy to continue bombarding the Islamic Republic.

This came shortly after US President Donald Trump said the US was going to be hitting Iran “very hard over the next week”.