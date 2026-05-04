Rudy Giuliani Hospitalised: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition, spokesman confirms

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and an ex-adviser to US President Donald Trump, is in hospital in critical but stable condition, his spokesman said on Sunday.
Spokesman Ted Goodman did not say what caused the 81-year-old to be admitted or how long he has been in hospital. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement. He added that Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition”.
Giuliani last appeared publicly on Friday night when he hosted his online programme, America’s Mayor Live, from Palm Beach, Florida. During the show, he coughed and said his voice was not well. “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do,” he said.
Giuliani became widely known for his leadership in New York after the September 11 attacks, which led to him being called “America’s mayor”.
He later worked as Trump’s personal lawyer and supported claims of fraud in the 2020 US election, which was won by Joe Biden. Courts and election reviews found no evidence of widespread fraud.
Reacting to the news, Trump wrote on social media that Giuliani was “a True Warrior” and said his hospitalisation was “so sad”. “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani… has been hospitalised, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote, adding: “What a tragedy… and now, look at Rudy.”
Giuliani has faced legal troubles in recent years, including a defamation case brought by two former election workers in Georgia, who won a $148 million judgment against him. He later reached a settlement allowing him to keep some assets.
He was also hospitalised in September after suffering injuries, including a fractured vertebra, in a car crash in New Hampshire.
Giuliani was elected mayor of New York in 1993 after serving as a federal prosecutor known for pursuing organised crime and financial cases.