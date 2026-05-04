Rudy Giuliani Hospitalised: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition, spokesman confirms

Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani participates in a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York. (Photo: AP)

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and an ex-adviser to US President Donald Trump, is in hospital in critical but stable condition, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Spokesman Ted Goodman did not say what caused the 81-year-old to be admitted or how long he has been in hospital. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement. He added that Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition”.