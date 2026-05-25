Rubio says India is concerned about Pakistan terror groups, not Iran mediation role

His remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran, with regional countries also engaged in the process.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 25, 2026 12:04 PM IST First published on: May 25, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
United States Secretary of State Marco RubioUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the journalists before boarding his plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said India’s concerns regarding Pakistan are focused on cross-border terrorism, and not on Islamabad’s role in facilitating discussions linked to Iran.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Rubio said India has consistently pointed to the presence of armed groups operating from Pakistani territory.

“They’re always concerned about that. India is always pointing to the fact that there are armed terrorist groups operating from Pakistani territory that target India,” he said.

Also read US Iran War News Live Updates: Rubio says US will find ‘another way’ if Iran talks fail

Rubio added that India did not raise any issue over Pakistan’s involvement in facilitating or mediating talks related to Iran.

“But as far as the role they played as a mediator and a facilitator in the Iran situation, it never came up. I don’t think that they would complain about that. Their issue with Pakistan is different,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

His remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran, with regional countries also engaged in the process. At the same time, India has continued to raise concerns over Pakistan-based groups targeting its territory.

India United States Rubio
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the journalists before boarding his plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. (Photo: AP)

On the Iran talks, Rubio said negotiations are still underway and depend on Tehran’s response.
“It’s just the response. You’ve got to hear back, and it takes the Iranian system a little while longer to get back,” he said.

He said there is “a pretty solid” proposal under discussion, including steps related to the Strait of Hormuz and a time-bound framework for talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Most Read
1US Iran War News Live Highlights: Vessels carrying Middle East oil, LNG exit Hormuz, head for Pakistan, China
2Russia launches Oreshnik missile in massive strike on Ukraine: Here’s what we know
3Nuclear weapon, enriched uranium and Hormuz: Details of US-Iran deal emerge
4India can count on me 100%… anything India wants, they get: Donald Trump
524 killed in blast near railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta; BLA claims attack, say reports
6US-Iran ceasefire deal: What may not be included in Tehran peace talks
Also read Trump says no rush on Iran nuclear deal, keeps naval blockade in place

“And hopefully, we can pull it off. It has a lot of support in the Gulf and globally. Every country we’ve walked through it understands it’s reasonable and the right thing to get done,” Rubio said.

Story continues below this ad

He reiterated that US President Donald Trump is not in a hurry to finalise a deal.

“The president is not going to make a bad deal. We’re going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives,” he said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments