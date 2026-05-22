‘Some progress, not there yet’: Rubio credits Pakistan, Qatar as US-Iran talks intensify

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets the press after the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, (AP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said there had been “some progress” in talks with Iran, but stressed that the United States and Iran were “not there yet” as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continued to intensify.

“There’s been some progress. I wouldn’t exaggerate it. I wouldn’t diminish it,” Rubio told reporters after a meeting of NATO ministers in Sweden. “There’s more work to be done. We’re not there yet. I hope we get there.”

The ongoing talks come nearly six weeks after a fragile ceasefire paused direct hostilities between Iran and the United States, though tensions in the region remain high.