‘Some progress, not there yet’: Rubio credits Pakistan, Qatar as US-Iran talks intensify

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said there had been “some progress” in talks with Iran, but stressed that the United States and Iran were “not there yet” as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continued to intensify.
“There’s been some progress. I wouldn’t exaggerate it. I wouldn’t diminish it,” Rubio told reporters after a meeting of NATO ministers in Sweden. “There’s more work to be done. We’re not there yet. I hope we get there.”
The ongoing talks come nearly six weeks after a fragile ceasefire paused direct hostilities between Iran and the United States, though tensions in the region remain high.
Pakistan emerges as key mediator
The negotiations are mainly focused on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and control over the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure since the war began has triggered a global energy crisis.
Rubio also praised Pakistan’s role in the talks, saying Islamabad had become the “primary interlocutor” between Washington and Tehran. “Pakistan has done an admirable job,” Rubio said, adding that Field Marshal Asim Munir could travel to Iran soon as part of ongoing mediation efforts. “We are in constant communication with him at the highest level of our government,” he added.
SECRETARY RUBIO on IRAN NEGOTIATIONS: The primary interlocutor on this has been Pakistan and they’ve done an admirable job. We’ve been working with them on all of this and that will remain the case. pic.twitter.com/5FdAcrpwvF
According to Reuters, Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also held another round of talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Tehran this week as diplomatic channels remained active.
Qatar joins diplomatic push
Meanwhile, Qatar has also stepped up diplomatic efforts, sending a negotiating team to Tehran to help bridge differences between the two sides. According to Reuters, the Qatari team has been working in coordination with the United States.
US warns Iran over Strait of Hormuz
Rubio reiterated Washington’s opposition to Iran’s proposed tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the idea “unacceptable”. “We’re dealing with a very difficult group of people, and if it doesn’t change, then the president’s been clear he has other options,” Rubio warned.
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Oil prices rise amid uncertainty
The uncertainty around the negotiations has continued to shake global markets, with oil prices rising and the US dollar strengthening amid fears that the conflict could further disrupt global energy supplies.
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