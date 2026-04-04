Born in Tamil Nadu, this 31-year-old ‘outsider’ just made history on the Washington DC mayoral ballot

Tamil Nadu-born Rini Sampath has become the first South Asian candidate to be on the ballot for the primary for the election for the mayor of Washington DC.

Rini Sampath, a 31-year-old government contractor running as a Democrat, has centred her campaign on improving basic civic services in the US capital.

“I’m not a politician. I don’t owe any special interest groups. It’s time for an outsider who is relentlessly focused on fixing our basic city services,” Sampath said on her campaign website.

She said her campaign had gained early momentum. “It’s clear we have a real path to victory. In just four weeks, we made the mayoral ballot as the first South Asian candidate in DC history to do it. That’s what a lean, people-powered campaign can accomplish,” she said, adding that more resources would help reach voters across the city.

Who is Rini Sampath?

Sampath was born in Theni, Tamil Nadu, and moved to the United States at the age of seven. She has lived in Washington DC for over a decade.

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Her campaign is built around the theme ‘Fix the Basics’ and a promise of “a new DC”. She has said her priority would be to improve everyday services for residents.

“As Mayor of DC, my priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents. Fill the potholes. Stop the catastrophic wastewater spill in the Potomac. Lower prices. Improve 911 wait times,” she said.

Washington DC is largely dominated by the Democratic Party and has not had a Republican mayor since elections for the post began in 1975. Before that, the city was run by a board appointed by the US president.

The district is currently governed by an elected mayor and a 13-member council.

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The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 16, while the general election will be held on November 3.

Other candidates in the race include Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross and Rhonda Hamilton.