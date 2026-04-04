Born in Tamil Nadu, this 31-year-old ‘outsider’ just made history on the Washington DC mayoral ballot

The 31-year-old government contractor from the Democratic Party has based her election campaign on the theme 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of "A new DC".

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 5, 2026 12:16 PM IST First published on: Apr 4, 2026 at 02:17 PM IST
Washington DC mayor.Tamil Nadu-born Rini Sampath in race to become Washington DC mayor. (Photo: X/@RiniSampath)

Tamil Nadu-born Rini Sampath has become the first South Asian candidate to be on the ballot for the primary for the election for the mayor of Washington DC.

Rini Sampath, a 31-year-old government contractor running as a Democrat, has centred her campaign on improving basic civic services in the US capital.

“I’m not a politician. I don’t owe any special interest groups. It’s time for an outsider who is relentlessly focused on fixing our basic city services,” Sampath said on her campaign website.

She said her campaign had gained early momentum. “It’s clear we have a real path to victory. In just four weeks, we made the mayoral ballot as the first South Asian candidate in DC history to do it. That’s what a lean, people-powered campaign can accomplish,” she said, adding that more resources would help reach voters across the city.

Who is Rini Sampath?

Sampath was born in Theni, Tamil Nadu, and moved to the United States at the age of seven. She has lived in Washington DC for over a decade.

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Her campaign is built around the theme ‘Fix the Basics’ and a promise of “a new DC”. She has said her priority would be to improve everyday services for residents.

“As Mayor of DC, my priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents. Fill the potholes. Stop the catastrophic wastewater spill in the Potomac. Lower prices. Improve 911 wait times,” she said.

Washington DC is largely dominated by the Democratic Party and has not had a Republican mayor since elections for the post began in 1975. Before that, the city was run by a board appointed by the US president.

The district is currently governed by an elected mayor and a 13-member council.

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The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 16, while the general election will be held on November 3.

Other candidates in the race include Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross and Rhonda Hamilton.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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