Married US real estate CEO accused of offering $3 million to subordinate to leave her husband

Poleg admitted that he did send the email referenced in the lawsuit. (Photo: Real Estate News)

Tamir Poleg, the CEO of a New York-based real estate firm, has landed in hot water after a lawsuit accused him of offering millions to a female co-worker to leave her husband.

The lawsuit, filed by Michael Steckling, claimed that Poleg repeatedly pursued his wife, Paige Steckling, with financial incentives and promises, which according to him, led to the end of their marriage in 2025.

Poleg allegedly offered Steckling, a mother of two, financial support beginning in January 2025, including cash payments, real estate and travel, Fox News, citing the lawsuit, reported.

The lawsuit characterises the alleged offer as an “indecent proposal.”

Poleg offered Paige more than $500,000 in cash and a home in Park City, Utah, valued between $2 million and $3 million. The complaint further alleges Poleg later provided Paige with instructions by email on how to access $1.5 million in two installments, including $800,000 immediately and $700,000 at a later date, the lawsuit alleged.

Story continues below this ad

“[He] organized at least three meetings with Paige, including Las Vegas, Nevada in October 2024; Park City, Utah in December 2024, and Anaheim, California in January 2025, presumably to persuade Paige to leave her marriage and pursue a romantic relationship with him,” the lawsuit, which seeks $5 million in damages for his shattered marriage, alleged further.

The lawsuit also alleges Poleg booked a hotel room in Miami for himself and Paige in February 2025 and met with her on multiple occasions in Las Vegas, Park City and California prior to the alleged financial offer.

According to Steckling, the couple had a happy married life until Poleg got involved in January 2025. He alleged that Paige filed for divorce in February, three days after receiving the email about the $1.5 million.

In a statement to Fox News, Poleg’s firm, Real Brokerage, disputed the allegations.

Story continues below this ad

The company said Paige Steckling “is not, and was never, an employee of Real,” and said Poleg “never paid Ms. Steckling any money.”

However, Poleg admitted to the Daily Mail that he did send the email referenced in the lawsuit, but claimed he was simply offering Paige financial support. He, however, denied the claim that it led to the collapse of the marriage.

“[There were] no offers, no romance, no interference,” Poleg said.