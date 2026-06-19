Texas triple murder: Indian-origin student charged with killing family members

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A 19-year-old student of Punjabi origin has been charged with murdering his parents and grandmother in a shocking triple homicide in the US state of Texas, leaving his ancestral village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district in mourning.
Family members in Nawanshahr said they learnt about the incident through acquaintances in the United States. The motive behind the alleged killings remains unclear.
The accused, identified as Gaurav Chopra, allegedly opened fire on his family members at their home in the Tuscany Village subdivision in Texas on the night of June 17. His father, Sita Ram (56), mother, Kamlesh Rani (46), and grandmother, Mahinder Kaur (73), died of gunshot wounds.
According to local media reports, Chopra, a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, allegedly began shooting at family members inside the house without warning.
Police said he also allegedly targeted his elder brother, Sajan (21), who narrowly escaped. Following the shootings, Chopra fled the scene, triggering a large-scale search operation.
Investigators said the suspect’s escape attempt ended after his vehicle crashed. Authorities further alleged that the weapon used in the attack malfunctioned before he was taken into custody. Chopra has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder and is being held without bail.
The killings have sent shockwaves through Lakpur village in Nawanshahr district, where the family traces its roots. Relatives and residents described the incident as unimaginable and said the village was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
“Sita Ram had been living in the United States for nearly three decades and had built a successful business in the Palmview area. He was also known for his community and social welfare work,” a villager said.
Makhan Singh, a cousin of the deceased who lives in Lakpur, said the family had visited Punjab just four to five months ago.
“Everything seemed normal during their visit. Nobody could have imagined such a tragedy,” he said.
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