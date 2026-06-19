Texas triple murder: Indian-origin student charged with killing family members

Makhan Singh, Sita Ram's cousin, shares details of the tragedy with relatives and members of the community at the family's native village. (Express)

A 19-year-old student of Punjabi origin has been charged with murdering his parents and grandmother in a shocking triple homicide in the US state of Texas, leaving his ancestral village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district in mourning.

Family members in Nawanshahr said they learnt about the incident through acquaintances in the United States. The motive behind the alleged killings remains unclear.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Chopra, allegedly opened fire on his family members at their home in the Tuscany Village subdivision in Texas on the night of June 17. His father, Sita Ram (56), mother, Kamlesh Rani (46), and grandmother, Mahinder Kaur (73), died of gunshot wounds.