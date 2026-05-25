Possible US-Iran deal triggers sharp divide among US lawmakers

A potential US-Iran deal to end the conflict has deepened political divides in Washington. Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain sharply split over the reported terms. As reported by Reuters, appearances on Sunday talk shows highlighted the partisan gap, with both sides at odds over how the Trump administration should handle Iran after months of military escalation.

Republicans broadly defended the negotiations, arguing that the talks have pushed Tehran into a serious diplomatic engagement after years of deadlock. Some lawmakers described the effort as a strategic breakthrough, saying the administration had succeeded in forcing Iran back to the negotiating table.

Democrats, however, questioned whether the reported agreement delivers meaningful concessions from Iran. Several voiced concern that the framework appears to offer little beyond restoring the situation that existed before the war, while leaving major questions around Iran’s nuclear programme unresolved.