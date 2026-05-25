Possible US-Iran deal triggers sharp divide among US lawmakers

A potential US-Iran deal to end the conflict has deepened political divides in Washington. Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain sharply split over the reported terms. As reported by Reuters, appearances on Sunday talk shows highlighted the partisan gap, with both sides at odds over how the Trump administration should handle Iran after months of military escalation.
Republicans broadly defended the negotiations, arguing that the talks have pushed Tehran into a serious diplomatic engagement after years of deadlock. Some lawmakers described the effort as a strategic breakthrough, saying the administration had succeeded in forcing Iran back to the negotiating table.
Democrats, however, questioned whether the reported agreement delivers meaningful concessions from Iran. Several voiced concern that the framework appears to offer little beyond restoring the situation that existed before the war, while leaving major questions around Iran’s nuclear programme unresolved.
Debate over what the deal achieves
The political debate intensified after details of the possible deal began circulating in the US media this week. Reuters reported that the proposal could involve steps to de-escalate hostilities and reopen maritime routes in the Gulf, while leaving more difficult issues, including Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and sanctions, for future negotiations.
President Trump on Saturday said there was “no rush” to finalise an agreement, while maintaining that talks were progressing. His remarks appeared to temper expectations of an immediate breakthrough even as diplomacy between Washington and Tehran continues.
The emerging divide over the deal also underscores how Iran remains one of the most politically sensitive foreign policy issues in the US, especially as lawmakers continue to debate whether military pressure or diplomacy offers the stronger path forward.
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